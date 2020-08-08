Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shandong Luneng prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande welcome Shandong Luneng to the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium, looking to build on their perfect start to the Chinese Super League season.

Guangzhou have arguably been the best side this term, winning each of their opening three matches. In the process, they have turned in 10 goals and conceded just once, exhibiting their supremacy in Group A where they appear head and shoulders above the rest of the pack.

Meanwhile, Shandong Luneng haven't won since their opening day 3-2 victory over Dalian Pro. In fact, they have failed to find the back of the net in both their matches since.

Their record versus Guangzhou makes for grim reading, as the leaders have won eight of their last 10 encounters against them. Fabio Cannavaro's side have smashed over 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine matches against Shandong Luneng in all competitions.

It is expected to be a hard ask for Shandong against a free-scoring, spotless Guangzhou outfit, but they'll look to fly out of the blocks and exert a bit more pressure on the opposition tomorrow.

On that note, we analyse the match-up between Guangzhou Evergrande and Shandong Luneng.

Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Shandong Luneng: Head-to-head

Guangzhou Evergrande wins: 13

Shandong Luneng wins: 2

Draws: 10

Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Shandong Luneng: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Guangzhou Evergrande: W-W-W-D-L

Shandong Luneng: L-D-W-W-L

Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Shandong Luneng: Team News

Guangzhou will be without the services of Fernandinho for this fixture

Guangzhou Evergrande

Brazil-born Chinese star Fernandinho will be a big miss for Guangzhou, who are struck with a host of injuries to their first-team players.

Deng Hanwen and Luo Guofo are sidelined for a longer period, while Liao Lisheng, who has made a few impressive cameos off the bench this season, is ruled out as well.

Injuries: Fernandinho, Deng Hanwen, Luo Guofo, Liao Lisheng

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Former Dynamo Kyiv star Tamas Kadar is back from suspension

Shandong Luneng

Shandong have received a massive boost ahead of this crucial fixture, as centre-half Tamas Kadar is set to return after serving a suspension. They are, however, without Wang Dalei and Roger Guedes.

Injuries: Wang Dalei, Roger Guedes (unavailable)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Guangzhou Evergrande vs. Shandong Luneng: Probable XI

Guangzhou Evergrande predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Liu Dianzuo; Gao Zhunyi, Park Ji-soo, Jiang Guangtai, Zhang Linpeng; Paulinho, Zheng Zhi, Huang Bowen; Anderson Talisca; Wei Shihao, Yang Liyu

Shandong Luneng predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Han Rongze; Wang Tong, Dai Lin, Liu Junshuai, Song Long; Duan Liuyu, Moises Magalhaes; Song Wenjie, Yao Junsheng, Wu Xinghan; Marouane Fellaini

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shandong Luneng: Match Prediction

Shandong will rely on their wide attackers and full-backs to stretch the Guangzhou Evergrande defence, but they'll have to be wary of the leaders' quick transitions and quality while going forward.

Expect Guangzhou to score three goals at key junctures of the game, eventually rocking Shandong's confidence with those timely strikes. It should be plain sailing for them.

Predicted score: Guangzhou Evergrande 3-0 Shandong Luneng

