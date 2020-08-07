Create
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies in action against Chelsea during the first leg
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Modified 07 Aug 2020, 17:31 IST
Preview
Chelsea travel to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg, with the herculean task of turning a 3-0 deficit around if they are to secure an unlikely berth in the quarter-final.

A tetchy Blues back line was taken to the cleaners when the two teams met last time out, as a brace from Serge Gnabry followed by a 76th minute strike from Robert Lewandowski summed up a captivating a 3-0 win for Bayern.

The German champions, owing to the form they've maintained since Hansi Flick's arrival, already have one foot inside the quarter-final.

While Bayern have their batteries recharged after over a month's break from their DFB-Pokal triumph, Chelsea are struck with injuries and suspensions heading into what is set to be their toughest fixture of the season.

Frank Lampard has a huge headache with regard to his team selection, but it does provide a chance for a few players to showcase their skill.

Chelsea have scored three away goals in a knockout game only once, winning 3-1 at Anfield back in 2009. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have conceded three or more times on three out of 43 matches in UCL knockouts.

It sure is a close to impossible task for Chelsea, and on that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of their away match-up with Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich v Chelsea: Head-to-head

Bayern Munich wins: 3

Chelsea wins: 2

Draws: 0

Bayern Munich v Chelsea: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions)

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-W-W

Chelsea: L-W-L-W-W

Bayern Munich v Chelsea: Team News

Benjamin Pavard is one name on the sidelines for Bayern Munich
Benjamin Pavard is one name on the sidelines for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

In what appears as an otherwise fully fit squad, Bayern Munich will be without right-back Benjamin Pavard for the Chelsea clash. Joshua Kimmich, in such circumstances, should slot into that position.

Kingsley Coman is currently carrying a muscular problem, which puts his place in the starting XI in jeopardy.

Injuries: Benjamin Pavard

Doubtful: Kingsley Coman

Suspensions: None

Cesar Azpilicueta is a rare name in the treatment room for Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta is a rare name in the treatment room for Chelsea

Chelsea

The long list of injuries and suspensions at Chelsea begins with the three players who sustained them during the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulicic are sidelined with hamstring pulls, with the latter battling a race against time to be fit for the opening Premier League game next season. Pedro, following a shoulder injury, has surely played his last game for the Blues.

Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante may not be fit enough to start. Billy Gilmour remains a long-term absentee.

Jorginho and Marcos Alonso are suspended, leaving Lampard with no option at the pivot role. Emerson could, therefore, make a rare appearance.

Injuries: Pedro, Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Billy Gilmour, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante, Willian

Suspensions: Marcos Alonso, Jorginho

Bayern Munich v Chelsea: Probable XI

Robert Lewandowski is a man to watch out for
Robert Lewandowski is a man to watch out for

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Ivan Perisic; Robert Lewandowski

Callum Hudson-Odoi has a chance to express himself against Bayern Munich
Callum Hudson-Odoi has a chance to express himself against Bayern Munich

Chelsea predicted XI (5-4-1): Willy Caballero; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount; Olivier Giroud

Bayern Munich v Chelsea: Match Prediction

Although Chelsea's players are mentally tough individuals, it's too hard to look beyond a Bayern Munich victory.

It may have been a different scenario had the likes of Pulisic been available, but it seems impossible for Chelsea's defence to not concede and smash three-four goals at the same time against the German powerhouse.

Predicted score: Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea

Published 07 Aug 2020, 17:31 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea FC Bayern Munich Football Frank Lampard Robert Lewandowski
