Chelsea travel to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg, with the herculean task of turning a 3-0 deficit around if they are to secure an unlikely berth in the quarter-final.

A tetchy Blues back line was taken to the cleaners when the two teams met last time out, as a brace from Serge Gnabry followed by a 76th minute strike from Robert Lewandowski summed up a captivating a 3-0 win for Bayern.

The German champions, owing to the form they've maintained since Hansi Flick's arrival, already have one foot inside the quarter-final.

While Bayern have their batteries recharged after over a month's break from their DFB-Pokal triumph, Chelsea are struck with injuries and suspensions heading into what is set to be their toughest fixture of the season.

Frank Lampard has a huge headache with regard to his team selection, but it does provide a chance for a few players to showcase their skill.

Chelsea have scored three away goals in a knockout game only once, winning 3-1 at Anfield back in 2009. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have conceded three or more times on three out of 43 matches in UCL knockouts.

It sure is a close to impossible task for Chelsea, and on that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of their away match-up with Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich v Chelsea: Head-to-head

Bayern Munich wins: 3

Chelsea wins: 2

Draws: 0

Bayern Munich v Chelsea: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions)

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-W-W

Chelsea: L-W-L-W-W

Bayern Munich v Chelsea: Team News

Benjamin Pavard is one name on the sidelines for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

In what appears as an otherwise fully fit squad, Bayern Munich will be without right-back Benjamin Pavard for the Chelsea clash. Joshua Kimmich, in such circumstances, should slot into that position.

Kingsley Coman is currently carrying a muscular problem, which puts his place in the starting XI in jeopardy.

Injuries: Benjamin Pavard

Doubtful: Kingsley Coman

Suspensions: None

Cesar Azpilicueta is a rare name in the treatment room for Chelsea

Chelsea

The long list of injuries and suspensions at Chelsea begins with the three players who sustained them during the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulicic are sidelined with hamstring pulls, with the latter battling a race against time to be fit for the opening Premier League game next season. Pedro, following a shoulder injury, has surely played his last game for the Blues.

Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante may not be fit enough to start. Billy Gilmour remains a long-term absentee.

Jorginho and Marcos Alonso are suspended, leaving Lampard with no option at the pivot role. Emerson could, therefore, make a rare appearance.

Injuries: Pedro, Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Billy Gilmour, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante, Willian

Suspensions: Marcos Alonso, Jorginho

Bayern Munich v Chelsea: Probable XI

Robert Lewandowski is a man to watch out for

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Ivan Perisic; Robert Lewandowski

Callum Hudson-Odoi has a chance to express himself against Bayern Munich

Chelsea predicted XI (5-4-1): Willy Caballero; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount; Olivier Giroud

Bayern Munich v Chelsea: Match Prediction

Although Chelsea's players are mentally tough individuals, it's too hard to look beyond a Bayern Munich victory.

It may have been a different scenario had the likes of Pulisic been available, but it seems impossible for Chelsea's defence to not concede and smash three-four goals at the same time against the German powerhouse.

Predicted score: Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea

