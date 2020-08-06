Manchester City vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020

Manchester City host Real Madrid at the Eithad Stadium on August 7, as they aim to round off a well-earned 2-1 lead in the UEFA Champions League first leg with a place in the quarterfinal.

Two away goals after coming back from one down earlier in February puts Pep Guardiola's side in front ahead of this fixture, but only by a narrow margin.

Isco had put Real Madrid in front, before goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne secured a memorable win for the Cityzens. A lot from here can transpire given how the two teams have fared in their respective leagues.

We have witnessed more dramatic results on the same stage, but nevertheless, this highly-awaited fixture promises to be an intriguing one.

Records against each other do not separate the two sides as such, albeit both teams head into the game in a rich vein of form. While Real Madrid snatched the La Liga title with 10 wins on the bounce, Manchester City were at their devastating best barring a few slips.

What remains interesting is how Guardiola approaches this encounter with a lead and two away goals. The Cityzens will have to be wary of Madrid's quick transitions and counter-attacking capacity.

Without further ado, let's bring all you need to know ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League round-of-16 trip to Manchester City.

Manchester City v Real Madrid: Head-to-head

Manchester City wins: 1

Real Madrid wins: 2

Draws: 2

Manchester City v Real Madrid: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions)

Manchester City: W-W-L-W-W

Real Madrid: D-W-W-W-W

Manchester City v Real Madrid: Team News

Sergio Aguero remains a long-term absentee for Manchester City

Manchester City

Manchester City are without the services of Sergio Aguero, who remains a long-term casualty since he picked up the knee injury.

Benjamin Mendy is suspended, meaning Joao Cancelo could deputise at left-back. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Gavin Basanu is included in the squad.

Injuries: Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Benjamin Mendy

Sergio Ramos is suspended for Spanish champions Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will desperately miss their talismanic skipper Sergio Ramos after he was given the marching orders in the reverse fixture. Marcelo meanwhile, is out with an adductor issue. Mariano Diaz is also ruled out as he tested positive for coronavirus. Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have been left out of the squad.

Should they receive a booking this game, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde will be suspended for the next one if Real Madrid progress.

Injuries: Marcelo, Mariano Diaz

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Sergio Ramos

Manchester City v Real Madrid: Probable XI

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Real Madrid predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Manchester City v Real Madrid: Match Prediction

It is a hard one to call, as both sides could tinker their systems and approaches during the game.

While Manchester City have the firepower off the bench, Real Madrid's link-up play in the box could cause problems. The loss of Sergio Ramos might prove to be too much for Los Blancos and Manchester City might just edge this high voltage contest.

Predicted score: Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid

Manchester City to progress on aggregate.