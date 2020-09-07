Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League returns with another Group A fixture on Wednesday as Guangzhou Evergrande take on Shenzhen FC at the Tianhe Stadium. Both sides have put in good performances this season and will try to come away from this fixture with three points.

Shenzhen FC have not been particularly consistent this season, however, and have won two of their last five games in the Chinese Super League. The away team could only manage a 0-0 stalemate against Shanghai Shenhua last week and will need to be at their best against the home side.

Guangzhou Evergrande, on the other hand, have been the best team in the Chinese Super League so far and are at the top of the table for good reason. Guangzhou Evergrande defeated their local rivals Guangzhou R&F 2-1 last week and will try to improve their winning streak in this encounter.

Torcida volta aos estádios, Paulinho e Talisca marcam, e Guangzhou Evergrande bate o rival R&F no Chinês #FutebolNaESPN #ChinesNaESPNhttps://t.co/H2glZkFC7t — ESPN Brasil (de 🏠) (@ESPNBrasil) September 4, 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head

Guangzhou Evergrande have a flawless record against Shenzhen FC and have won all seven games that have been played between the two sides. Shenzhen FC have failed to take a single point away from this fixture and will hope to improve their dismal record on Wednesday.

The two sides locked horns in the reverse fixture earlier this year and Guangzhou Evergrande predictably emerged with an easy 3-1 victory. Wei Shihao and Paulinho were on target for Guangzhou on the day and will be their side's chief goalscoring threats going into this fixture.

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-D-W-W

Shenzhen FC form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-W-D-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shenzhen FC Team News

Talisca is an important player for Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande have a fully fit squad and Italian manager Fabio Cannavaro will hope that the superstars in his side meet expectations and score a flurry of goals tomorrow.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

John Mary is suspended for this game. Image Source: Kick 442

Shenzhen FC

Blerim Dzemaili is unavailable for selection for this game. Shenzhen FC forward John Mary picked up a late red card against Shanghai Shenhua last week and is suspended against Guangzhou Evergrande.

Injured: Blerim Dzemaili

Doubtful: None

Suspended: John Mary

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shenzhen FC Predicted XI

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Mei Fang, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng; Talisca, Xu Xin, Paulinho, Ai Kesen; Wei Shihao

🔴#Chine: John Mary, attaquant du Shenzhen FC assure avoir été victime de racisme durant un match du Championnat. Le camerounais a été exclu à la fin de la rencontre suite à une joute verbale avec le banc du Shanghai Shenhua. Mary et son club ont porté plainte auprès de la CFA. pic.twitter.com/66LMkvCytM — LSI AFRICA (@lsiafrica) September 5, 2020

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei; Jiang Zhipeng, Wei Qiao, Zhang Yuan, Xu Yang; Ole Selnaes, Dai Wai Tsun, Li Yuanyi; Gao Lin, Harold Preciado, Zhang Yuan

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shenzhen FC Prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande are the undisputed favourites in this game and will be looking for their eighth consecutive victory against Shenzhen FC. The Brazilian duo of Talisca and Paulinho played crucial roles against Guangzhou R&F last week and will look to get on to the scoresheet in this game.

Shenzhen FC have played well over the past few weeks but have a massive mountain to climb against Guangzhou Evergrande. The absence of Cameroonian striker John Mary means that Guangzhou Evergrande have very little to worry about in this game.

Prediction: Guangzhou Evergrande 2-0 Shenzhen FC

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time