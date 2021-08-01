Guangzhou FC vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

In round 11 of the Chinese Super League, Guangzhou FC welcome Cangzhou Mighty Lions to the Tianhe Stadium on Monday.

The hosts will be aiming to complete their first league double over their visitors after claiming a 2-0 victory back in May’s reverse fixture.

Guangzhou FC were denied a fourth win in five games on Friday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Shenzhen.

Elkeson canceled out Dalun Zheng’s opener to end the first half level, but Lin Gao restored Shenzhen’s lead two minutes after the break.

Prior to the loss, Fabio Cannavaro’s men were on a five-game unbeaten run, picking up three wins and two draws.

The result saw Guangzhou FC drop out of the AFC Champions League qualification places.

They are currently fourth in the Chinese Super League table with 18 points, three points behind league leaders Shandong Taishan.

Meanwhile, Cangzhou Mighty Lions ended their dire 12-game winless run as they claimed a 2-0 win over Qingdao last Saturday.

However, they came crashing back down to earth three days later as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Henan Songshan Longmen.

This was followed by a 1-1 draw with Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic last time out.

In a drab affair, Pengfei Xie’s first-half opener was canceled out by Zhang Xian's last grasp 89th-minute leveler.

With seven points from 10 games, Monday’s visitors are currently 12th in the log, three points ahead of rock-bottom Dalian Pro.

Guangzhou FC vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Guangzhou FC have been the dominant side in this fixture and are unbeaten in their previous five encounters.

They’ve picked up three wins and two draws, while scoring 11 goals and conceding two.

Guangzhou FC Form Guide: W-W-D-W-L

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

Guangzhou FC vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

Guangzhou FC

Guangzhou FC will take to the pitch without the services of right-back Shilong Wang, who is away on international duty. There are no injuries for Guangzhou FC.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou FC vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu; Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Xiuwei Zhang, Dinghao Yan, Liao Lisheng; Ricardo Goulart, Shihao Wei, Elkesen

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-5-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Yang Liu, Stoppila Sunzu, Abduhamit Abdugheni; Taty Maritu, Hao Guo, Muriqui, Kaimu Zheng, Shihao Piao; Andre Senghor

Guangzhou FC vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

Cangzhou Mighty Lions will be aiming to turn a corner on Monday, but they face the daunting task of facing Guangzhou FC, who they have failed to defeat in five attempts.

We predict the hosts will continue their dominance in this fixture and resume their hunt for the league title by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 3-1 Cangzhou Mighty Lions

