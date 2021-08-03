Guangzhou FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Guangzhou FC will welcome Henan Songshan Longmen to the Tianhe Stadium on Thursday for a matchday 12 fixture in the Chinese Super League.

The home side picked up an emphatic 5-2 victory over Cangzhou Mighty Lions on Monday. Ricardo Goulart's hat-trick and Wei Shinhao's brace helped Guangzhou secure victory in the seven-goal thriller.

Henan Songshan Longmen were 1-0 victors over Chongqing Liangjiang on the same day. Fernando Karanga scored the game-winner in the 11th minute.

That win helped Longmen retain their fifth spot in Group A, having garnered 14 points from 11 matches. Guangzhou FC sit in second place, three points behind table-toppers Shandong Taishan.

Guangzhou FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 25 previous occasions and Guangzhou FC have a better record with 18 wins to their name.

Henan Songshan Longmen were victorious on three occasions, while four previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came two weeks ago when goals from Elkeson and Henrique Dourado ensured the points were shared in a matchday five fixture in the current season.

Guangzhou FC have six wins and two defeats from their 11 games so far, while Longmen have picked up just three victories this term.

Guangzhou FC form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Guangzhou FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Team News

Guangzhou FC

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Henan Songshan Longmen

Forward Mohamed Boya Turay is still sidelined with a long-term metatarsal fracture. There are no suspension concerns for Henan Songshan Longmen.

Injury: Mohamed Boya Turay

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu; Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Xiuwei Zhang, Dinghao Yan, Chao He; Ricardo Goulart, Shihao Wei, Elkesen

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu (GK); Zhao Ke, Ziyi Niu, Ivan Sunjic, Xin Luo, Boxuan Feng; Pu Chen, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado

Guangzhou FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction

Guangzhou FC are heavy favorites in the game and Fabio Cannavaro's side have superior players to Henan Songshan Longmen. The hosts need all three points to keep pace with Shandong Taishan at the summit of the table and will go all out to earn the win.

Guangzhou are the most attack-minded side in the league, although Longmen's compact style of play could limit some of their attacking threat. Nevertheless, we are predicting a comfortable victory for the home side.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 2-0 Henan Songshan Longmen

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P