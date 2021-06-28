Guangzhou FC vs Kitchee prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Guangzhou FC and Kitchee will battle it out for three points on matchday three of the AFC Champions League group stage.

The two sides are coming into this game on the back of defeats. Guangzhou FC suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat to Port FC on Sunday. Elias Dolah, Pakorn Parmpak and Philip Roller all got on the scoresheet for the Port Lions.

Kitchee let a first-half lead slip against Cerezo Osaka. Dejan Damjanovic put the Hong Kong outfit ahead in the 38th minute but Adam Taggart and Tiago Pagnussat scored two quickfire goals to turn the game around.

Despite the defeat, Kitchee sit in second spot in Group J on three points while Guangzhou FC are bottom and have yet to register their first points.

Guangzhou FC vs Kitchee Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Guangzhou FC have lost both of their games in the AFC Champions League this term, making it three defeats from their last five games.

Kitchee have a similar record of two wins and three losses from their last five games in all competitions.

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Kitchee FC form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Guangzhou FC vs Kitchee Team News

Guangzhou FC traveled with their youth team to dispute the group stage of the AFC Champions League and this has been reflected in their results so far.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Kitchee

Kitchee have Hong Kong international striker Alex Akande ruled out due to back problems. Meanwhile, there are no suspension worries for manager Alex Chu Chi-kwong.

Injuries: Alex Akande

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC vs Kitchee Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jianzhi Zhang (GK); Tianging Wang, Zhihao Zhang, Quanjiang Chen, Rijin Chen; Jintao Liao, Sai Ruan, Zhengfeng Chen, Hengbo Fan; Kaizhou Huang

Kitchee Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Paulo Cesar (GK); Daniel Cancela, Jose de Souza, Jun-hyeong Park, Beto; Yang Huang; Matthew Orr, Raul Baena, Cleiton, Tsz-Chun Law; Dejan Damjanovic

Guangzhou FC vs Kitchee Prediction

Despite the inexperience of Guangzhou FC's squad, the Chinese side have given a good account of themselves and deserved more in their two games so far.

Kitchee have struggled for consistency in recent weeks but their superior experience should make the difference in this encounter.

We are predicting a narrow victory for the Hong Kong champions, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 1-2 Kitchee

Edited by Peter P