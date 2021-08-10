Guangzhou FC vs Qingdao prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Looking to end their Chinese Super League regular season on a high note, Guangzhou FC welcome Qingdao to the Tianhe Stadium on Wednesday.

The South China Tigers, who are on a three-game winning streak, need a win to secure the AFC Champions League qualification spot and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Guangzhou FC maintained their impressive form on Sunday as they claimed an emphatic 5-1 victory away to Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic.

Twenty-six-year-old midfielder Shihao Wei put in a headline-grabbing performance, and a return of two goals and one assist was no less than he deserved.

Prior to that, Guangzhou FC beat Cangzhou Mighty Lions 5-2 before claiming a 2-0 win over Henan Songshan Longmen.

Fabio Cannavaro’s men are unbeaten in eight of their nine league outings, picking up six wins and two draws.

With 27 points from 13 games, Guangzhou FC are currently second in the Chinese Super League table. They sit three points below league leaders Shandong Taishan and two points above third-placed Changchun Yatai.

In stark contrast, Qingdao have flattered to deceive this season. After opening the campaign with an impressive victory over Cangzhou Mighty Lions, Jingui Wu’s men find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table after several underwhelming outings.

Qingdao head into the game on an eight-game losing streak, conceding 25 goals and scoring just one in that time.

They are one of three sides facing serious risks of relegation as they are currently tied on seven points with Wuhan FC and Dalian Pro, who have a game in hand.

Guangzhou FC vs Qingdao Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Their first encounter came back in July, when Guangzhou cruised to an emphatic 6-0 victory.

Guangzhou FC Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Qingdao Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Guangzhou FC vs Qingdao Team News

Guangzhou FC

Barring any late fitness issues, Guangzhou FC head into the game with a full strength squad and no suspension issues.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Qingdao

The visitors will be without the services of defender Liu Jiashen, who continues to serve his suspension for picking up a straight red against Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic. There are no injury concerns in the Qingdao camp.

Injured: None

Suspended: Liu Jiashen

Guangzhou FC vs Qingdao Predicted XI

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu; Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Xiuwei Zhang, Dinghao Yan, Chao He; Ricardo Goulart, Shihao Wei, Elkesen

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zhenli Liu; Wei Wang, Jagos Vukovic, Peng Li, Ting Zhu; Peng Lu, Jiali Hu; Romain Alessandrini, Jianrong Zhu, Xiaoxuan Ji; Dejan Radonjic

Guangzhou FC vs Qingdao Prediction

Looking at their contrasting form, we predict Guangzhou will claim a comfortable win as they boast a stronger squad and head into the game in impressive form.

After their shambolic campaign, we predict Qingdao will be relegated into the Chinese second tier as they look incapable of turning their fortunes around.

Prediction: Guangzhou FC 3-0 Qingdao

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Edited by Peter P