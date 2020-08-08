Guangzhou R&F vs Jiangsu Suning prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Jiangsu Suning take on Guangzhou R&F on Sunday at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base, aiming to pile pressure on table toppers Guangzhou Evergrande.

They will certainly fancy their chances, not just due to their own purple patch but also Guangzhou R&F's horrendous run of form. The latter have collected just a solitary point from their opening three Chinese Super League games, suffering humiliating defeats against the Group A leaders Guangzhou Evergrande and Shenzhen FC by 5-0 and 3-0 respectively.

No other team across the competition has conceded more goals than Guangzhou R&F, who have already shipped nine. They did grind out a 1-1 draw last time out versus Henan Jianye, but it'll be an uphill task against Suning.

Jiangsu Suning meanwhile, have been a part of a few enthralling matches this term, having ended up on the right side of 4-3 and 2-1 scorelines thus far.

With form and fortune in their favour, they'll hope to better their record against Guangzhou R&F, having won just one home game out of their previous 11 against the same opponents.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Guangzhou R&F's crucial encounter versus Jiangsu Suning.

Guangzhou R&F vs Jiangsu Suning: Head-to-head

Guangzhou R&F wins: 7

Jiangsu Suning wins: 5

Advertisement

Draws: 10

Guangzhou R&F vs Jiangsu Suning: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Guangzhou R&F: D-L-L-D-W

Jiangsu Suning: W-D-W-L-W

Guangzhou R&F vs Jiangsu Suning: Team News

Belgium international Mousa Dembele faces a race against time to reach full fitness

Guangzhou R&F

Mousa Dembele, Guangzhou's marquee foreign player, is facing a race against time to reach full fitness. He is presently doubtful, and therefore may start from the bench if at all he plays any part in the match.

Otherwise, Guangzhou have a fully fit squad for the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mousa Dembele

Suspensions: None

Cosmin Olaroiu has a couple of injury problems ahead of the game against Guangzhou R&F

Jiangsu Suning

Xie Pengfei is set to miss out due to an unfortunate injury. Besides, Yang Xiaotian is also sidelined with a long-term layoff. As far as both sides are concerned, there are no suspensions for any player.

Injuries: Xie Pengfie, Yang Xiotian

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Guangzhou R&F vs Jiangsu Suning: Probable XI

Guangzhou R&F predicted XI (4-3-3): Han Jiaqui; Chen Zhechao, Jiang Jihong, Yi Teng, Tang Miao; Li Tixiang, Chun Lok Tan, Zhang Gong; Chang Feiya, Eran Zahavi, Renatinho

Jiangsu Suning predicted XI (4-4-2): Gu Chao; Abdugheni, Miranda, Li Ang, Zhang Cheng; Ji Xiang, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Luo Jing; Eder, Alex Teixeira

Guangzhou R&F vs Jiangsu Suning: Match Prediction

Despite the slump in form, Guangzhou could outnumber Jiangsu Suning in midfield and cause them a whole lot of problems going forward. What's important is to maintain a defensive shape when in possession, which may not come easy against two apt forwards. It could be an entertaining affair with Jiangsu Suning just edging Guangzhou out.

Predicted score: Guangzhou R&F 2-3 Jiangsu Suning

Also read: Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shandong Luneng prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020