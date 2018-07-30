Guardiola says repeat of record-breaking season 'impossible'

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said he feels that a repeat of Manchester City's record-breaking season is impossible and has warned the fans that it is unlikely that his side will be able to hit the lofty heights it did last campaign on route to a double with the Premier League and League Cup titles.

City became the first ever team in the Premier League to win with 100 points as well as securing the biggest title-winning margin (19 points) by scoring the most goals (106), most wins (32), most consecutive wins (18) and best goal difference (+79).

Guardiola's men broke 11 records in all but the former Barcelona manager thinks that things are only going to get tougher in the upcoming season.

Manchester City won the 2017/18 Premier League in some style.

"We are not going to break any more records in the Premier League, it is impossible ... it is almost impossible," Guardiola said on Tuesday ahead of his team's International Champions Cup friendly with Liverpool in New Jersey on Wednesday.

"I have to see the faces of my players in the next two weeks when they are together because we are here without 15 players. When we come back we have four or five days to prepare for [the Community Shield] against Chelsea and we are going to see their faces."

"The target is to win the next game and how to prepare to win the game, that is the target. The records we took last season was a consequence of what we've done every single day. That is the point.

"If we are going to compare November, December, January, comparing the position, we are going to lose all the comparisons with what we have done last season."

Guardiola meanwhile signed a new contract in May which ties him to Manchester City until 2021 - the longest commitment he's ever made since becoming a manager in 2008.

"When we decided to extend the contract, first of all, I am comfortable, the second one is the club trust what we are doing," he said.

"The people at the club ... know it depends on results. We have three more years contract, but the results will dictate what will happen in the future."

FC Bayern Munich v Manchester City - Riyad Mahrez picks up an injury.

While his opponents on Wednesday, Liverpool, have spent in excess of £250 million in 2018 on new players, Guardiola has only brought in Riyad Mahrez for £60 million after not lodging a bid for a pricy Alexis Sanchez in the winter transfer window.

"If we are not able to be consistent and be there to win the title. That's the most important thing to arrive in April and May and be there for the title."

"Football trainers always we are in a dangerous position."

