Guatemala vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1st 2023

Guatemala will square off against Canada at the PNC Stadium in the second group-stage match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday.

Canada were held to a 2-2 draw by Guadeloupe in their campaign opener. Lucas Cavallini and Richie Laryea were on the scoresheet for Canada but it was Jacen Russell-Rowe's own goal in injury time that allowed Guadeloupe to earn a crucial point from the match.

Guatemala got their campaign underway with a 1-0 win over Cuba, thanks to a second-half winner from Darwin Lom. It was their first win in seven games in the Gold Cup.

Guatemala vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 14 times in all competitions, with just one of these meetings taking place in the Gold Cup. As expected, Canada have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 10 wins. Guatemala have two wins to their name and two games have ended in draws.

Canada have won their last four meetings against Guatemala, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well. In their only meeting in the Gold Cup in the 2007 quarter-finals, Canada recorded a 3-0 win.

Seven of the last 10 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Canada are winless in their last two games, conceding two goals apiece in these games.

Guatemala have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five games, suffering three defeats and recording two wins in these matches. Interestingly, they have failed to score in three games in that period and have kept a couple of clean sheets.

Alongside Mexico, Guatemala are one of just the two teams to keep clean sheets in the competition.

Guatemala have failed to score in six of their last seven meetings against Canada.

Guatemala vs Canada Prediction

Los Chapines have failed to score in three of their last five games and might struggle here. They have failed to score in six of their last seven meetings against Canada as well. They have just one win in their last seven Gold Cup games, scoring just three goals in that period.

Canada have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals. They scored two goals in their campaign opener and should be able to continue that form with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-2 Canada

Guatemala vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Canada to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Cavallini to score or assist anytime - Yes

