Guatemala vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2023 

Guatemala face Cuba at the DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday (June 27) in the opening round of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Los Chapines enjoyed a solid run of results in the recently concluded CONCACAF Nations League and will hope to replicate that in the Gold Cup. They have played a series of friendlies this month in preparation for the continental showpiece, with their most recent outing being a 1-0 defeat to Venezuela.

Guatemala have lost every opening game in their last 11 appearances in the Gold Cup and will be desperate to end that streak this week.

Cuba, meanwhile, also breezed through the group stage of the Nations League, finishing atop their group with 15 points from an obtainable 18. They, however, are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in a friendly.

Guatemala vs Cuba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between the two nations. Guatemala lead 9-4.

Los Chapines have won their last four games in the fixture.

Los Leones del Caribe have failed to score in five of their last six games in the fixture.

Cuba have not scored in their last two games after scoring at least once in seven.

Guatemala have kept just two clean sheets in 11 games across competitions.

La Bicolor are ranked 116th in the FIFA rankings, 49 places above their midweek opponents.

Guatemala vs Cuba Prediction

Guatemala have lost three of their last four games after going unbeaten in four games. They have struggled away recently, though.

Cuba, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in seven games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two nations should see the Guatemalans win this one.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-0 Cuba

Guatemala vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guatemala

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last ten matchups.)

