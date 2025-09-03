Guatemala vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Guatemala will welcome El Salvador to the Estadio Cementos Progreso in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers (CONCACAF) on Thursday. Both teams finished second in their respective group standings in the previous round.

The hosts were last in action in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July and suffered a 2-1 loss to the USA. They had conceded twice early in the first half, and Olger Escobar bagged a consolation goal for them in the 80th minute.

The visitors endured a winless run in the Gold Cup and were eliminated from the group stage. They failed to score in three games and suffered consecutive 2-0 losses in their last two games.

Guatemala vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two neighbors have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 87 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 38 wins. La Selecta have 22 wins and 28 games have ended in draws.

They will meet for the first time in the World Cup qualifiers since 2000. They met in the group stage of the 2002 qualifiers, and the visitors registered a 2-1 win on aggregate.

The hosts are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture, scoring eight goals while keeping clean sheets.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

La Selecta are unbeaten in their last four games in the World Cup qualifiers, playing out two draws.

Los Chapines have won three of their last four games in the qualifiers, scoring 13 goals.

Notably, the two teams have been evenly matched in 11 meetings in the World Cup qualifiers, recording three wins apiece.

Guatemala vs El Salvador Prediction

Los Chapines have won their two competitive home games in 2025, scoring six goals. They are on a six-game winning streak at home in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

La Selecta have registered just one win across all competitions in 2025, with that triumph registered away from home in the World Cup qualifiers. Notably, their last away win in this fixture was registered in the World Cup qualifiers in 2000.

Los Chapines have won their last three meetings against the visitors, and considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Guatemala 2-1 El Salvador

Guatemala vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Guatemala to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

