Guatemala vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023 

Guatemala face Honduras at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday (September 3) in a friendly.

Los Chapines enjoyed a strong CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign last month. They finished atop their group with seven points to reach the knockouts for the first time since 2011. However, their run was ended by Jamaica in the last 16 with a 1-0 defeat.

Guatemala are gearing up for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League and will hope to replicate their Gold Cup performances.

Honduras, meanwhile, struggled in the Gold Cup last month, receiving a 4-0 hiding against eventual champions Mexico before drawing 1-1 with tournament guests Qatar. They picked up their first and only win of the competition in their final group game, beating Haiti 2-1 at the Bank of America Stadium.

Los Catrachos have been knocked out of the group stage in two of their last three Gold Cup appearances and will hope for better luck in the Nations League this month.

Guatemala vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between the two teams. Guatemala trail 17-12.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly in September last year, which Los Catrachos won 2-1.

Guatemala have lost just one of their last five games in the fixture.

Honduras are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture and five games across competitions.

Guatemala vs Honduras Prediction

Guatemala's latest result snapped a three-game unbeaten streak. They have, however, failed to score in three of their last four friendly outings,

Honduras, meanwhile, ended their four-game winless run. Like their hosts, they have struggled in friendlies recently, so expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-1 Honduras

Guatemala vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of Guatemala's last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last three matchups.)