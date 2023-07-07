Guatemala vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2023

Guatemala will square off against Jamaica at the TQL Stadium in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday.

Guatemala secured their place in the knockout stage of the competition for the first time since 2011 after finishing first in Group D, ahead of Canada. Rubio Rubin's brace and Carlos Mejía's second-half goal helped them overcome Guadeloupe 3-2 in their final match of the group stage.

Jamaica also enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stage, winning two of their three games. They finished second in Group A, only behind the USA on goal difference.

They signed off for the group-stage campaign with a 5-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Guatemala vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 18 times in all competitions since 1969. Jamaica have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 10 wins. Guatemala have four wins to their name and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2012. Guatemala recorded a 2-1 home win in that match.

Guatemala have just one win to their name against their Caribbean rivals since 1998.

The two teams have met five times in the Gold Cup thus far. Jamaica have enjoyed an unbeaten run in these games, with four wins to their name. They have scored at least two goals in four games in that period.

Jamaica have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 12 meetings against Guatemala.

Guatemala have suffered just one defeat in their last five games, keeping three clean sheets.

Jamaica have just two wins in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Guatemala vs Jamaica Prediction

Los Chapines have been in good touch at the moment, with just one defeat in their last five games. They have failed to score twice in that period but have also kept three clean sheets. They finished as group winners and will be looking to continue their form in this match.

The Reggae Boyz were in poor form heading in to the tournament as they were winless in 10 games straight. They turned their fortunes in the Gold Cup and went unbeaten in three games. They also finished with the second-best attacking record (10) and second-best defensive record (2).

Considering the current form of both teams, we expect the game to be contested closely. As Jamaica have enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings against Guatemala, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-2 Jamaica

Guatemala vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Jamaica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Demarai Gray to score or assist any time - Yes

