Guatemala vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2025

Guatemala will take on Panama at Q2 Stadium in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Friday. The match winner will likely finish atop the Group C standings.

Ad

Los Chapines met Jamaica in their campaign opener and registered a 1-0 win. Óscar Santis scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute, with Darwin Lom picking up the assist. It was their first win against Jamaica in the Gold Cup.

Los Canaleros, the runners-up from the 2023 edition, overcame Guadeloupe 5-2 in their campaign opener. Ismael Díaz bagged a first-half brace. Cristian Martínez and Eduardo Guerrero scored in the first half, while Tomás Rodríguez added the fifth goal in stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

Guatemala vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 42 times in all competitions. The 2023 runners-up have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 19 wins. Los Chapines have 13 wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

Los Canaleros are on an 11-game unbeaten streak against La Furia Azul, recording 10 wins.

They will meet for the first time in the Gold Cup. They have met twice in the erstwhile CONCACAF Championship. Los Chapines have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording a win and playing out a draw.

La Marea Roja have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games in this fixture.

Six of the last 10 games in this fixture have ended in draws.

The 2023 runners-up have won four of their last five games, keeping three clean sheets.

Los Chapines have won three of their last four competitive games while keeping two clean sheets.

Ad

Guatemala vs Panama Prediction

Los Chapines went unbeaten in the group stage in 2023, finishing atop the Group D table. They won their campaign opener while keeping a clean sheet and will look to build on that form. They have failed to score in six of their last eight games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

Los Canaleros were also unbeaten in the group stage in the previous edition, and their only loss in the campaign was registered in the final against Mexico. They have won their last four competitive games in this fixture, scoring nine goals while conceding just once.

Ad

The 2023 runners-up have been the dominant side in this fixture recently and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Guatemala 1-2 Panama

Guatemala vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panama to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More