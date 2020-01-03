Gunners set to target Nathan Ake, Jerome Boateng put up for sale, and more: Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 3rd January 2020

Arsenal are in the market for defenders

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Arsenal transfer news roundup!

In the Gunners' latest injury news, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Calum Chambers ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and the latter will be out for six to nine months. Meanwhile, with Kieran Tierney expected to return from his shoulder injury in March and Hector Bellerín assessed for a tight hamstring, the club are forced to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.

Arsenal will be keen to boost their defence in a bid to mount a comeback in the second half of the season. They are currently 10th in the Premier League table, nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. On that note, here are the latest rumours surrounding the club.

Arsenal to rival Chelsea for Nathan Ake after Calum Chambers' ACL injury

Nathan Ake is wanted by both Arsenal and Chelsea

Following Calum Chambers' serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, Arsenal are in search of reinforcements at the back. The Telegraph claim that they are interested in landing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this January.

The defender has also been linked with a move back to his former club, Chelsea. The Blues, though, are the favourites to sign Ake. They can bring him back to Stamford Bridge for £40 million as stated in the contract when the centre-back was sold to the Cherries.

However, Eddie Howe's side are reportedly willing to listen to offers around £45 million and the Gunners still stand a chance to sign Ake.

Gunners turn their attention to Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng could leave this winter

Bayern Munich are ready to sell 31-year-old Jerome Boateng this winter. The defender hopes to leave the Bundesliga club and he will be available for a fee of £12.8 million based on a report from Sky Sports.

Boateng joined Bayern in 2011 and he has since made over 300 appearances for the Bavarians. Besides the German centre-back, Arsenal are also keen on Dayot Upamecano.

However, it is claimed that RB Leipzig are unwilling to let go of the 21-year-old in the current transfer window.

Mikel Arteta confirms Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is staying

Aubameyang will be staying at Arsenal this January

In Arteta's recent press conference, the manager has reassured fans that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be staying at the club. The Gabonese striker has ended speculations regarding his future and confirmed that he is 100% committed to the club.

The 37-year-old manager explained,

"I don't even think about the possibility with Auba (leaving)."

"I want him here."

Inter Milan and Barcelona are the rumoured parties keen on signing the forward. However, with the player's latest comments, it is extremely unlikely that Aubameyang will leave North London this month.

In addition to Aubameyang, Arteta is also confident that Granit Xhaka will stay at the club despite the midfielder agreeing to the terms offered by Hertha Berlin.

Former Arsenal target Thomas Lemar tipped to make Premier League move

Lemar might be forced to leave Rojiblancos soon

Thomas Lemar has been struggling to adapt to life in the La Liga since making his move to Spain in 2018. From a report by Marca, Atletico Madrid are claimed to be interested in selling him to make room for a new striker.

The 24-year-old is currently out with a hamstring injury but he has played 21 games across all competitions this season. Despite being a regular player for the team, Lemar has not contributed any goal for the past few months.

The last time the winger scored a La Liga goal was in April 2019 when he netted the winner against Eibar. Given his poor form, the player's agent is aware that it will be difficult for the French international to leave Rojiblancos this month. However, his agent wants to pursue the chance of striking a deal with EPL clubs.

