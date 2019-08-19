Gurpreet Singh Sandhu bags the prestigious Arjuna award

Mohak Arora

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

What's the story?

Indian football team and Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been awarded with the prestigious Arjuna Award for his brilliant performances over the past few years.

In case you didn't know...

The Arjuna Award is conferred to sportsmen producing consistently good performances for their team over the previous few years. It is given away by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Government of India.

The heart of the matter

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been chosen in the list of nineteen players that have been awarded the Arjuna Award this year. The list includes the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Poonam Yadav, Ajay Thakur, Mohammed Anas Yahiya and many other excelling sportspersons.

Gurpreet was part of the Bengaluru FC squad that won the Hero Super Cup 2018 and was instrumental in their Hero Indian Super League success in 2018-19. He also bagged the Golden Glove (most no. of clean sheets) in the 2018-19 ISL season.

The 27-year old was delighted on being conferred with the Arjuna Award and said that he hopes his Arjuna Award to inspire more people to take up football as a career in the cricket-crazy country.

"I am thrilled and honoured to be named for the Arjuna Award. I want this recognition to serve as an inspiration to everyone playing the sport in the country. My joy will then be complete."

AIFF chief Praful Patel hailed the consistency of the goalkeeper and is of the opinion that he fully deserved the award. He said,

"Gurpreet's composure has been such a remarkable hallmark in Indian football in recent years. You fully deserve this award. We are extremely proud of you. Keep the flag flying high. Congratulations."

What's next?

The Bengaluru FC No.1 will be looking to continue with his excellent performances for his club and would also be looking to help the Indian football team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asia Cup.