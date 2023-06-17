Guyana vs Grenada Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023 

Guyana and Grenada trade tackles in a CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier on Saturday (June 17).

Guyana are returning to competitive action following their goalless draw against Montserrat in the CONCACAF Nations League League B in March. The draw saw them finish second in Group B with ten points from six games, guaranteeing them another season in the league.

Grenada, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 7-1 defeat to eventual champions USA in League A of the Nation's League. Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi scored braces for the Stars and Stripes, while Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Alejandro Zendejas also scored in the rout.

The defeat saw Grenada finish bottom of Group D, having garnered just one point from four games. They were consequently relegated to League B. They will now turn their attention to the Gold Cup qualifiers, where they were paired with Guyana. The winner of the tie will face Guadeloupe for a place in the group stage.

Guyana vs Grenada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 17 occasions. Grenada lead 9-7.

Their most recent meeting in October 2017 saw Grenada claim a 1-0 win in a friendly.

Four of the last five meetings have produced less than three goals and also been decided by a one-goal margin.

Grenada's last nine games have seen both sides score.

Four of Guyana's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Grenada are ranked 175th in the FIFA world rankings, while Guyana are 170th.

Guyana vs Grenada Prediction

There's little to choose from between the two sides. Just five places separate them in the lower echelons of the FIFA rankings, highlighting how closely matched they are.

Guyana are aiming to qualify for only their second Gold Cup tournament, with the Golden Jaguars having made their maiden appearance in 2019. Grena,a, meanwhile. have qualified thrice and come into the game in better form. The Spice Boys were on a seven-game unbeaten run before their defeat to the USA and will seek to bounce back to winning ways.

Both sides will fancy their chances of getting the win but, Grenada's consistency gives them a slight edge.

Prediction: Guyana 1-2 Grenada

Guyana vs Grenada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Grenada to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

