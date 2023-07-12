Gzira United vs Glentoran Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023 

Gzira United host Glentoran at the Centenary Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday (July 13).

The hosts are coming off a 4-0 win over Birkirkara in a friendly in June. In their last competitive game, Gzira lost 2-1 to Marsaxlokk in the Maltese FA Trophy semifinal in April.

Glentoran, meanwhile trounced Bangor FC 4-1 in a friendly last week. Their last competitive game was in May, where they dispatched Cliftonville 2-0 home in the Northern Irish Premiership Conference League playoff.

Gzira booked their spot in the Conference League qualifiers by finishing fourth in the Maltese Premier League last term. Glentoran, meanwhile, won the Conference League playoff in the Northern Irish Premiership.

The winner of this tie will face either Dudelange or St Patrick's in the second round of the qualifiers.

Gzira United vs Glentoran Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Four of Glentoran's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Gzira have won one of their last 12 qualifying games, losing four.

Glentoran have been eliminated in the first qualifying round in their last four European campaigns.

Glentoran have won one of their last ten qualifying games, losing seven.

Glentoran are on a six-game unbeaten run, winning the last five.

Gzira United vs Glentoran Prediction

Both teams start their long journey towards a maiden participation in the group stage of a European club competition. Gzira reached the third round of the qualifiers last season before getting knocked out by Wolfsberger. They will seek to go one step further this term.

Neither side have qualified for the group stage of a European club competition, so expectations are not high to go deep. There is little to choose from between the two sides. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Gzira 1-1 Glentoran

Gzira United vs Glentoran Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes