Gzira vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Viktoria Plzen visit the Ta' Qali National Stadium on Thursday to face Gzira for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

A place in the playoffs is almost certain for the Czech side, who thrashed Gzira 4-0 in the first leg at home. Pavel Bucha, Rafiu Durosinmi, Pavel Sulc and Jan Kopic all scored apiece for the winners.

Just 10 minutes after kick-off, Bucha put Plzen 1-0 up before Durosinmi doubled their advantage 13 minutes later. In the second half, Sulc made it 3-0 midway through the proceedings, while Kopic put the final nail in Gzira's coffin in stoppage time.

Aiming for their competitive debut in the Conference League, Plzen added more wind to their sails with another massive win the league just days later. Miroslav Koubek's side beat SK Dynamo 5-2 on the road for their second consecutive win in the Czech First League.

Gzira's only prior appearance in a major European competition was in the 1973-74 European Cup Winners' Cup. After the four-goal thrashing last week, it looks like their wait for a return to European competition is set to continue.

Gzira vs Viktoria Plzen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between Gzira and Viktoria Plzen.

Viktoria Plzen have won their last four games in all competitions.

Viktoria Plzen have scored nine goals in their last two games, netting at least four times in each clash.

Viktoria Plzen's Pavel Bucha has scored in their last three games in all competitions, while Rafiu Durosinmi has scored in their last two European qualifying matches.

Gzira have won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Gzira have lost their last two European qualifiers.

Gzira have won just one of their last 10 away games in European qualifiers, although it came on their most recent travel: a 2-0 win vs Dudelange.

Gzira vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Gzira's progression chances are all but over, unless they somehow manage to beat Viktoria Plzen by winning with a five-goal margin, which seems unlikely given their form so far this season.

The Czech outfit, for all their might, should be able to prevail once again here, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Gzira 0-1 Viktoria Plzen

Gzira vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Viktoria Plzen to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No