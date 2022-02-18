Haaland, Mbappe, and more: Ranking the 5 fastest forwards in the world right now (2022)

To excel as a modern-day forward, one needs to strike the perfect balance between physicality and goalscoring attributes. Being able to command the ball or convert from all angles is not enough anymore. Footballers need to be able to outmuscle, outpace, and outsmart their opponents to be in the right place at the right time.

To get the mix right and become faster, stronger, and fitter with each passing day, players spend hours in the gym doing curated workouts. Even after doing everything right, very few players manage to tick all the right boxes. They tend to fade away in the closing minutes of matches.

Today, we will take a look at five footballers who have struck gold in the gym. These players have worked on their physicality to emerge as one of the quickest players around, without compromising on stability, of course.

Here are the five quickest forwards in the world right now.

Special note: For this list, we have used the top speed metric as a reference, but have only kept players who regularly use their pace to beat opponents. Some forwards who might have a higher top speed, but aren’t overly reliant on their pace, have been discarded.

#5 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – 34 km/h

Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Junior makes the most of his breakneck acceleration, top-drawer top speed (34 km/h), and dazzling feet to help his team.

Pace has always been a part of the Brazilian’s style of play. He loves to hug the left flank and take defenders head-on before attempting to cut inside and try his luck.

Before the 2021-22 campaign, he struggled to apply the finishing touch in the final third. Under Carlo Ancelotti, he has been a changed man, popping up with 15 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

He still needs to learn to be a bit more composed on the ball and imbibe how to retain possession effectively.

However, considering the work he’s been putting in this season, it’s safe to say he will sort out the chinks in his armor in due time.

#4 Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) – 35.71 km/h

Athletic Club v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

With a top speed of 35.71 km/h, Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams is one of the quickest forwards in the Spanish top-flight.

Rising through Bilbao’s ranks, Williams has become a key member of the squad, emerging as their primary goal threat.

The 27-year-old is generally granted a free role in attack, which allows him to make full use of his breathtaking pace. He drifts to the left and right before cutting in swiftly and having a go at goal.

The Spaniard has registered five goals and two assists so far, and we expect him to add a few more before the 2021-22 season concludes.

