Hacken vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Hacken will invite Bayer Leverkusen to the Nya Ullevi in the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday.

The hosts have lost all four games in the competition thus far and are at the bottom of the Group H standings. The visitors, on the other hand, have a 100% record in the competition and are at the top of the group table.

Hacken lost 3-1 at home to Molde in their previous outing, scoring just their second goal of the competition. The visitors, meanwhile, registered a 1-0 away win over Qarabag last time round, thanks to Victor Boniface's last-gasp winner from the penalty spot.

Leverkusen recorded a comfortable 3-0 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday, retaining the top spot in the league standings. The hosts played Kongsvinger in a friendly on Saturday, recording a 2-1 win.

Hacken vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. They met in the campaign opener in September, with Leverkusen registering a comfortable 4-0 home win.

The visitors have the joint-best attacking record in the Europa League, scoring 12 goals in four games thus far. The hosts, meanwhile, have the joint-worst defensive record in the competition conceding 13 goals in four games.

Bayer Leverkusen has enjoyed an unbeaten run across all competitions this season. They are currently on a 13-game winning run across all competitions.

Hacken have lost four of their last five games in all competitions, excluding friendlies. They have won just one of their last nine home games in the Europa League, including qualifiers.

The visitors have won five of their last six away games in the Europa League.

Leverkusen have scored at least two goals in nine of their 10 away games across all competitions.

Hacken vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Getingarna have struggled in their maiden appearance in the group stage of the Europa League and have lost four games on the trot. They have scored just twice in these games while conceding 13 goals. They have been in poor form recently, losing four of their last five games, and are expected to be the second-best team here.

Die Werkself has a 100% record in the competitions thus far and just needs to avoid defeats in their two remaining group stage games to ensure a berth in the knockout stage.

Xabi Alonso's men have been undefeated this season, recording 17 wins in 18 games across all competitions. They will look to continue their fine form in this match and considering their current goalscoring run, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the visitors and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Hacken 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen.

Hacken vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Álex Grimaldo to score or assist any time - Yes