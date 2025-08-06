Hacken vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025 

Hacken and Brann will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third round qualification tie on Thursday (August 7th). The game will be played at Bravida Arena.

Ad

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered to Elfsborg at the same venue in league action over the weekend. All three goals were scored in the final 15 minutes, with Ari Sigurpalsson and Arber Zeneli scoring for the visitors while John Dembe halved the deficit in injury time.

Brann, meanwhile, thrashed Sarpsborg 4-1 away from home in Eliteserien. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Denzel De Roeve's 42nd-minute strike. Sondre Orjasaeter equalized six minutes into the second half, but Bard Finne, Markus Haalan,d and Eggert Gudmundsson scored a goal each for the visitors.

Ad

Trending

The Bergen outfit will turn their focus to the continent. They dropped into the Europa League following their 4-2 aggregate loss to Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers. Hacken, meanwhile, eliminated Anderlecht on penalties following a 2-2 aggregate draw in the last round.

The winner of this tie will face either AEK Larnaca or Legia Warsaw in the next round.

Hacken vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Hacken's last six home games in European competition have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Five of Brann's last six games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Hacken have won just one of their last six competitive games (three losses).

Brann are winless in their last seven away games in European competition (four draws).

Ad

Hacken vs Brann Prediction

Hacken impressively eliminated Anderlecht despite being the underdogs in the last round. They overturned a first-leg deficit, with Simon Gustafson scoring the match-winner in injury time to take the tie to extra time.

Brann, for their part, ended a four-game winless run on their travels with their league victory over the weekend. Five of their last seven away games on the continent have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Ad

These two Scandinavian clubs will fancy their chances of advancing to the next round. Back the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Hacken 1-1 Brann

Hacken vs Brann Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More