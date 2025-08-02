Hacken vs Elfsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Hacken and Elfsborg go head-to-head at Bravida Arena in round 18 of the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday. Jens Gustafsson’s men booked their spot in the third qualifying round of the Europa League last time out and will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence.

Having lost the first leg 1-0 in Belgium on July 24, Hacken upped the ante in the return leg on Thursday as they picked up a 2-1 victory to force penalties, where they secured a 4-2 win.

Gustafsson’s side, who have been drawn against Brann in the next third of the qualifiers, now turn their focus to Allsvenskan, where they saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end last Sunday courtesy of a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Djurgarden.

Hacken have picked up 22 points from their 17 league matches so far to sit ninth in the standings, but could move level on points with seventh-placed Djurgarden with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Johan Larsson grabbed the headlines for Elfsborg last time out as he struck twice in stoppage time to hand them a 4-3 victory over Goteborg on home turf.

Oscar Hiljemark’s men have now won two of their most recent three games, with a 1-0 defeat against Djurgarden on July 19 sandwiched between the two victories.

Elfsborg have picked up 32 points from their 17 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit fifth in the table, just one point behind third-placed Malmo in the final UEFA Conference League qualifying spot.

Hacken vs Elfsborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, Elfsborg boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hacken have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Gustafsson’s men are unbeaten in six of their last seven league games against Elfsborg, picking up four wins and two draws since July 2022.

Hacken have lost just one of their most recent five Allsvenskan away matches while claiming three wins and one draw since the start of May.

Hacken vs Elfsborg Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Hacken and Elfsborg have produced a combined 43 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at Bravida Arena with plenty of goalmouth action.

Gustafsson could name a shuffled XI this weekend ahead of the crunch Europa qualifiers against Brann and this could see Elfsborg come away with all three points.

Prediction: Hacken 1-3 Elfsborg

Hacken vs Elfsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elfsborg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of their last 10 encounters)

