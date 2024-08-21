Hacken vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

Hacken and Heidenheim will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 22nd). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Allsvenskan over the weekend.

Mikkel Rygaard, Ali Youssef and Amor Layouni scored to put them three goals up by the 82nd minute while Nikola Vasic scored a consolation strike with five minutes left on the clock.

The Wasps will now turn their focus to Europe and booked their spot at this stage with a 7-2 aggregate victory over Paide. A 6-1 home win was followed up by a 1-1 draw in Estonia.

Heideheim, received a bye to this stage courtesy of their eighth-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season.

They are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 away thrashing of Villingen in the DFB Pokal. Maximilian Breunig was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick while Paul Wanner also netted a goal in the rout.

Hacken vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Heidenheim are participating in European football for the first time in their history.

Hacken are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games, winning five games in this sequence.

Fifteen of Hacken's last 17 games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Heidenheim are unbeaten in their last five competitive games (three wins).

Hacken's last 14 games across competitions have produced an average of 12.2 corner kicks.

Hacken are unbeaten in 12 qualification games in UEFA club competitions, including playoffs, winning eight.

Hacken vs Heidenheim Prediction

Hacken made it to the group stage of a UEFA club competition for the first time in their history last season. The Gothenburg outfit will be hoping to repeat the feat and will be full of confidence owing to their current positive run of form.

Heidenheim made history by competing in a maiden Bundesliga season last term. The fairytale took an even better turn when they secured continental qualification after just one season of top-flight football.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Hacken 2-2 Heidenheim

Hacken vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

