Hacken vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Hacken will welcome Molde to Gamla Ullevi for an all-Scandinavian clash in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 home win over Malmo in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday. Pontus Dahbo scored a second-half brace to help his side claim maximum points.

Molde, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Rosenborg in the Norwegian Eliteserien in a game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men in the first half. Isak Thorvaldsson, Sverre Nypan and Emil Frederiksen all found the back of the net to guide their side to victory.

Molde's last continental fixture saw them comprehensively thrash Hacken with a 5-1 home win.

The victory saw them climb to third spot in Group H with three points to their name. Hacken remain rooted to the bottom of the standings and are yet to register their first points of the campaign.

Hacken vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture was the sole clash between the two sides in history.

Hacken's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Molde's victory over Hacken was their sole win in their last six competitive games (five losses).

Six of Hacken's seven Europa League games this season (including qualifiers) have produced over 3.5 goals.

Molde have lost their last five European away fixtures, with four defeats coming by a one-goal margin.

Molde's last seven games in all competitions have produced three goals or more, with six games in this sequence producing at least four goals.

Hacken vs Molde Prediction

Hacken might be defending Swedish champions but the Wasps are the lowest-ranked side in the Europa League this season. Their start to the competition has matched this status, having lost each of their three games so far.

Molde's league title defense has gone horribly wrong and Erling Moe's side are out of the reckoning for European qualification domestically. They will channel their energies towards the continent to try and ensure they are still playing European football in the spring.

Games involving these two sides tend to be goalfests and the result here could be crucial in determining third place in the group. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hacken 2-2 Molde

Hacken vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals