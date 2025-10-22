Hacken vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Hacken will invite Rayo Vallecano to Gamla Ullevi in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. Both teams were unbeaten in their campaign opener earlier this month, with the hosts playing out a draw and Vallecano recording a win.

Getingarna are unbeaten in their last three games, playing out two draws. They met Sirius in the Allsvenskan last week and were held to a 1-1 stalemate. Mikkel Rygaard Jensen gave them the lead in the 15th minute, and Isak Bjerkebo pulled them level in the 45th minute. They played out a goalless draw in their Conference League opener before the international break.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last five league games, suffering two defeats. They resumed their La Liga campaign after the international break with a 3-0 away triumph over Levante last week. Jorge de Frutos bagged a first-half brace, and Álvaro García Rivera scored the third goal in the 65th minute. They overcame Shkëndija 2-0 at home in their Conference League qualifiers.

Hacken vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last four games, keeping two clean sheets.

Vallecano, meanwhile, have kept clean sheets in their last three games.

Getingarna have lost four of their last 11 games in all competitions, with just one of them registered at home.

Hacken are winless in their seven games in the league/group phase of European competitions.

The visitors have failed to score in just one of their last six games in all competitions.

The hosts have conceded one goal apiece in their last two games.

Hacken vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Getingarna are unbeaten in their last four games, with two ending in draws. They have kept two clean sheets in that period while conceding one goal apiece in the other two. They have failed to score in two of their three home games in the league/group phase of European competitions.

Los Franjirrojos made it three wins in a row last week and will look to continue that form here. They have scored six goals in their last three away games.

The visitors are currently on a three-game winning streak while keeping clean sheets, and should be able to register a win here.

Prediction: Hacken 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Hacken vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

