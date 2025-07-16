Hacken vs Spartak Trnava Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Hacken and Spartak Trnava return to action in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers when they go head-to-head on Thursday. Having lost their last four games, Michal Scasny’s side will journey to Bravida Arena looking to stop the rot and overturn their first-leg deficit.

Hacken turned in a dominant team display last Sunday when they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Halmstads in their Allsvenskan clash at Bravida Arena.

Jens Gustafsson's men have now won three games on the trot, claiming league victories over Elfsborg and Halmstads on either side of a 1-0 victory over Spartak Trnava in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round clash last Thursday.

Despite finishing eighth in the league last term, Hacken secured a Europa League qualification berth after beating Malmo on penalties to clinch the Swedish Cup title in May.

Finish midfielder Adrian Svanback put Spartak Trnava to the sword in last Thursday’s first leg as he netted three minutes after the hour mark to leave them empty-handed at the Stadion Antona Malatinskeho.

Scasny’s side have lost four back-to-back matches, including consecutive defeats against Karvina, Borac Banja Luka and Petrolul Ploiesti in their final three games.

Spartak Trnava secured a Europa League qualifying berth after securing a third-placed finish in the Slovenian Nike Liga standings last season.

Hacken vs Spartak Trnava Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Hacken vs Spartak Trnava, with Gustafsson’s men picking up a 1-0 victory when they first met in last week’s first leg.

Spartak Trnava have lost five of their last seven competitive matches, only picking up wins over Zlate Moravce and Ruzomberok in that time.

Hacken are unbeaten in four of their most recent five competitive home games, picking up two wins and two draws since late April.

Spartak Trnava have managed just two wins from their seven competitive away games since March, while losing four and claiming one draw in that time.

Hacken vs Spartak Trnava Prediction

Hacken showed their class in last week’s reverse leg to secure an early advantage in this tie and they will return to Bravida Arena with sky-high confidence.

While we expect Spartak Trnava to put up a fight, Hacken head into the game with a superior and more experienced squad, and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Hacken 2-0 Spartak Trnava

Hacken vs Spartak Trnava Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hacken to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Trnava’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the visitors’ last five matches)

