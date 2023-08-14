Hacken vs Zalgiris Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Hacken host Zalgiris at the Bravida Arena on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round as they look to get the job done and reach the playoffs.

The Wasps won the first leg 3-1 in Vilnius last week. A brace from Srdan Hrstic coupled with a goal from Mikkel Rygaard Jensen put them three goals up. Nassim Hnid pulled one back for Zalgiris in the 85th minute, but it was too little too late.

As things stand, Hacken are set to reach the playoff round of a European qualifier for the first time in their history, bringing them closer to their ambition of a debut in a major competition.

Last weekend, Per-Mathias Høgmo's side beat Varbergs BoIS 2-0 in the Allsvenskkan, adding more wind to their sails.

On the other hand, Zalgiris recovered from their European disappointment with a sensational 4-0 defeat of Hegelmann Litauen in the Lithuanian top flight.

It was their first league win in three games but they remained in second position of the table with 56 points from 26 games, six points off leaders Panevezys.

Hacken vs Zalgiris Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between Hacken and Zalgiris.

Zalgiris have played Swedish teams on nine occasions, winning thrice and losing four times.

Zalgiris have won just one of their five European qualifiers this season: a 2-1 away win vs Struga.

Hacken are unbeaten in five European qualifiers from open play this season, winning and drawing twice each.

Hacken have scored at least twice in their last four games in all competitions, and at least thrice in three of their last four games.

Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq is looking to score in his third consecutive home game in the European qualifiers, having scored against The New Saints and KI earlier this season.

Hacken vs Zalgiris Prediction

Hacken's attacking game in recent outings has been solid and they will likely give Zalgiris a tough run for their money at home. The Lithuanian side have struggled in the European qualifiers this season, scoring only four goals in five games.

All signs point to another win for the Swedish side.

Prediction: Hacken 2-1 Zalgiris

Hacken vs Zalgiris Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hacken to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes