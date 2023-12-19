Hacken Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Hacken Women will welcome Chelsea Women to Bravida Arena for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw in the reverse fixtue last week.

Chelsea, meanwhile, followed up their continental stalemate with a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Bristol City in the Women's Super League on Sunday. Lauren James, Erin Cuthbert and Sam Kerr all found the back of the net to guide the Blues to victory.

The London outfit sit in second spot in Group D of the Women's Champions League, having garnered five points from three games. Hacken lead the way with seven points to their name, making this a top-of-the-table clash.

Hacken Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture is the sole meeting between the two sides.

Hacken have won seven of their last nine games in all competitions (one draw).

Nine of Chelsea's last 10 games across all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Nine of Hacken's last 11 games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Chelsea have scored at least two goals in four of their last five away games across competitions.

Hacken are unbeaten in their last 15 competitive home games (Nine wins).

Hacken Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Hacken have been the revelation of the competition so far and are currently topping a group that many tipped them to struggle to win a game in. The Swedes have made an unbeaten start across their first three games and a memorable draw in London last week could give them the confidence to spring another upset here.

Chelsea, for their part, know that they would wrest top spot from their hosts if they claim maximum points here. Emma Hayes' side are the favorites but will not underrate their opponents, having been shocked in front of their own fans last week.

Both sides and plenty of goals could be expected. Hacken have benefitted from having wrapped up their domestic campaign last month and are better-rested than their English counterparts. We are backing Chelsea to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hacken Women 1-3 Chelsea Women

Hacken Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to score in both halves