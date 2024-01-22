Hacken Women vs Paris Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Hacken Women will welcome Paris Women to the Bravida Arena for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim in a friendly last week. Felicia Schroder scored the 77th-minute match-winner for the Swedes.

Paris, meanwhile, saw off Bordeaux with a comfortable 3-0 home win in the Women's Coupe de France round of 32. Julie Soyer, Clara Mateo and Julie Dufour all found the back of the net to guide their side to the next round.

They will turn their focus back to the continent where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 away victory over Real Madrid in December 2023. Hacken's last Champions League game was a 3-1 defeat at home to Chelsea.

The defeat saw them drop to second spot in Group D, having garnered seven points from four games. Paris are one point behind in third place.

Hacken Women vs Paris Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hacken claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture which is the sole meeting between the two sides.

Six of Hacken's last seven games across all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Paris' last six away games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Hacken have lost just one of their last 14 home games (10 wins).

Paris FC's last three games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Hacken Women vs Paris Women Prediction

Group D is still wide open, with three teams ostensibly still having a shot at qualifying for the knockout rounds. Just one point separates Hacken and Paris and a win for either side here would see them solidify their chances of qualification.

Hacken have home advantage in their favor but the Getingarna have not been in competitive action for over a month, with the Damallsvenskan having been concluded in November last year. Paris, on the other hand, have an edge in this regard and will want to enact revenge for the defeat they suffered at home in the reverse fixture.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Hacken Women 2-2 Paris Women

Hacken Women vs Paris Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks