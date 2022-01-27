"Had Mo Salah in his pocket","Playing like peak Maldini"- Fans heap praise on 'world class' Manchester United star for 'phenomenal' performance in Africa Cup of Nations

Football fans have lauded Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly for his performance against Egypt in Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The two countries were locked at 0-0 after extra time. The game, therefore, went to penalties. Eric Bailly was the only player to miss during the penalty shootout, which Egypt won 5-4, helping them progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Manchester United defender made eleven clearances and won three aerial duels. He managed to keep in-form Egypt forward Mohamed Salah at bay.

Despite his poor spot-kick during the penalty shootout, Bailly received praise for his performance against Egypt. Fans labeled the Ivorian's performance as 'phenomenal' and compared him to AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

"Eric Bailly with another world class performance. Had Mo Salah in his pocket all game. A Rolls Royce defender, playing like peak Maldini. You love to see it. A reminder to any Manchester United fan how good he is," said a fan on Twitter.

Theo Moyo @theomojo #bailly #IvoryCoast #Egypt #Salah Eric Bailly with another world class performance. Had Mo Salah in his pocket all game. A Rolls Royce defender,playing like peak Maldini. You love to see it. A reminder to any Man United fans, how good he is. #AFCON2021 Eric Bailly with another world class performance. Had Mo Salah in his pocket all game. A Rolls Royce defender,playing like peak Maldini. You love to see it. A reminder to any Man United fans, how good he is. #AFCON2021 #bailly #IvoryCoast #Egypt #Salah

AFCON2021 @yawson_betty Eric Bailly has been phenomenal in the defence. My man of the match Eric Bailly has been phenomenal in the defence. My man of the match

Eric Bailly joined United from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth €30 million. The defender enjoyed an impressive start to life at Old Trafford but has seen his progress hampered by a few injuries over the years.

Furthermore, the arrivals of the likes of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane has seen him fall down the pecking order. He has made just seven appearances in all competitions for the club this season.

Despite suffering from a number of injuries in the recent past, and producing inconsistent performances, the 27-year-old is considered one of the most naturally-gifted defenders in the United squad.

Eric Bailly's speed, courage, tenacity, and physicality make him capable of becoming an elite defender.

Eric Bailly could seek a move away from Manchester United

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Despite signing a new contract with Manchester United towards the end of last season, Eric Bailly could seek a move away from Old Trafford in the near future. The former Villarreal star has been starved of regular playing time this season and has attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

According to Foot Mercato, AC Milan have registered an interest in Eric Bailly. The Italian giants currently sit third in the Serie A table. They are keen to bolster their defense to boost their chances of mounting a serious challenge for the league title in the second half of the campaign.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive AC Milan have made signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United a priority this month.



(Source: Foot Mercato) AC Milan have made signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United a priority this month.(Source: Foot Mercato) 🚨 AC Milan have made signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United a priority this month. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Also Read Article Continues below

Former United manager and current AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen to sign Bailly as well. The defender signed for United during the Portuguese tactician's time at the club and could therefore be keen to reunite with Mourinho in Rome.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava