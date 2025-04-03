"Had to share this era" - When Lautaro Martinez revealed only reason why Lionel Messi hasn't won 15 Ballons d'Or

Lionel Messi's compatriot Lautaro Martinez believes the only reason the Argentine superstar has not won 15 Ballon d'Or awards is because he had to share his playing era with Cristiano Ronaldo. Martinez made the claim after Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football over the last two decades, winning 13 Ballons d'Or together. In most seasons from 2008 to 2017, one of the two superstars won the Ballon d'Or, and the other finished second. Messi last won the coveted award in October 2023, while Cristiano Ronaldo's last win came in 2017.

Shortly after Messi won his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or, his compatriot Lautaro Martinez made bold claims about the legendary forward. He told ESPN in 2023 (via GOAL):

"He [Messi] had to share this era with Cristiano Ronaldo, otherwise he would have won the Ballon d’Or 15 times."

While Martinez's statements may appear far-fetched, they are justified by Lionel Messi's exceptional dominance in football. Despite being on the wrong side of his thirties, the Argentine was named the MLS MVP for his performance for Inter Miami last year. He also led them to the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

However, Messi's momentum has slowed down this year owing to muscle injuries. He missed the March World Cup qualifier games with Argentina due to injuries and has not been regular with Inter Miami.

When Lionel Messi tipped Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or from the next generation

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In an interview with L'Equipe after winning his eighth Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi spoke about the next generation in football and who could win the coveted award among the upcoming talents. Messi named Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"There is a generation of players that can compete in the coming years. There are the cases of Haaland, Mbappé, Vinicius. I don’t know, there are many young people. Lamine, who is now very young and is already playing at Barcelona and being important ... will play a prominent role and fight for it in the future too. There are always good players. A very nice stage is coming to for us to enjoy."

Lamine Yamal has often been compared to Messi for his exceptional playmaking skills and stellar dribbling abilities. The Spaniard, like Messi, is a left-footed right winger.

At a young age of 17, Yamal has risen to become one of the best forwards in football. The Barcelona prodigy stood eighth in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings and won the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards last year. However, it may be too early to compare him to legends.

