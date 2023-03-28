Haiti vs Bermuda Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023 

Haiti face Bermuda at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic on Tuesday for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, looking to wrap up the round on a positive note.

The Grenadiers are coming off the back of a 4-0 win over Monteserrat on Saturday, as goal from Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Derrick Etienne and Mondy Prunier handed them a big win.

With 13 points in five games, Jean-Jacques Pierre's side are at the top of Group B and have already secured promotion to League A, as well as qualification to the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Having started their campaign with a goalless stalemate in Bermuda, Haiti bounced back spectacularly to win their next four games and romp through the group.

Bermuda have been eliminated from the race to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup after collecting only four points in five games to sit in third place ahead of their final group match.

The last straw for the Gombey Warriors was a 2-0 loss at the hands of Guyana last weekend, as second-half goals from Liam Gordon and Jeremy Garrett broke their resistance.

Haiti vs Bermuda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight previous clashes between the sides, with Haiti winning five times over Bermuda and losing just once.

Bermuda's only ever victory over Haiti came in April 1992 in a World Cup qualifier (1-0).

Haiti beat Bermuda in the next five games before playing out a 0-0 draw in June 2022, their last encounter.

Haiti have scored 19 goals in four group matches, more than any side in League B.

Haiti have won their last four games and remain unbeaten in five.

Bermuda have won just one of their last five games, losing three.

Haiti have scored at least four goals in their last three games and at least three in their last four.

Haiti vs Bermuda Prediction

Haiti have been in a league of their own this season. Barring the 0-0 draw with Bermuda in their opening game, the Red and Blues have been on a rampage, tearing their way through every team in their way.

Bermuda will be motivated by their earlier meeting with Haiti, but their form since then has declined, and they could be rolled over here.

Prediction: Haiti 3-0 Bermuda

Haiti vs Bermuda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Haiti

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes