Haiti vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2023

Haiti and Mexico will square off at the University of Phoenix Stadium in the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage on Thursday.

Haiti got their campaign off to a winning start as goals from Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot helped them overturn a one-goal deficit against Qatar to record a 2-1 win.

Mexico recorded a 4-0 win over Honduras in their campaign opener, which remains the biggest win in the group stage thus far. Luis Romo bagged a first-half brace while Orbelín Pineda and Luis Chávez added goals in the second half.

A win in this match will help both teams to take a big step toward securing their place in the knockout stage and take a breather in the final group-stage match.

Haiti vs Mexico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 12 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1953. As expected, Mexico have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals with eight wins. Haiti have just one win to their name and three games have ended in stalemates.

Mexico have won four of their last five meetings against Haiti.

They met for the first time in the Gold Cup in the 2019 edition, with Mexico recording wins in the group stage and semi-final matches with an aggregate score of 5-0.

Haiti are on a six-game winning run in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in these games.

Mexico have won their last two games, keeping clean sheets in these matches as well.

Haiti have failed to score in eight of their 12 meetings against Mexico, scoring just six goals in that period.

Mexico have suffered just one defeat in their last nine games in all competitions.

Haiti vs Mexico Prediction

The Grenadiers have been in good touch recently, winning six games in a row, scoring 24 goals, and conceding just six times in that period. They have been the second-best team against the eight-time champions, with their only win in 13 games coming in 1971.

El Tri are the most successful team in the competition and last lifted the trophy in 2019. They got their campaign off to a solid start and, considering their dominance against Haiti, we back them to continue their form with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Haiti 1-3 Mexico

Haiti vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Duckens Nazon to score or assist anytime - Yes

