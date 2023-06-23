Haiti vs Qatar Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2023 

Haiti will host Qatar at the NRG Stadium on Sunday in the opening round of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Les Grenadiers are set to make their return to competitive action this weekend and will hope they can replicate the strong performance they showed in the just-concluded CONCACAF Nations League.

They beat Bermuda 3-1 in their most recent outing, sitting three goals up before their opponents scored a consolation goal in the second half.

Qatar are members of the Asian Football Confederation but have been invited to the Gold Cup as guests for a second consecutive edition of the North American tournament. They prepared for the competition with a series of friendlies over the last two weeks with their most recent clash coming against New Zealand.

The Maroons made it to the semifinals of the continental showpiece back in 2021 and will be looking to go all the way this time around to become the first guest team to win the competition.

Haiti vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two sides. The first-ever matchup between the two nations came back in 2010 when they faced off in a friendly clash which Les Bicolores won 1-0.

Haiti's most recent matchup against Asian opposition came back in September 2021 when they beat Jordan 2-0 in a friendly clash at the Bahrain National Stadium.

Qatar are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Les Grenadiers have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last eight games across all competitions.

The Maroons were ranked 61st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 26 places above their weekend opponents.

Haiti vs Qatar Prediction

Haiti are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last six matches. They have performed well on foreign grounds of late and will be hopeful of a result here.

Qatar have won just one of their last six games across all competitions, although their latest outing was abandoned at half time. They are, however, the stronger team ahead of Sunday's game and should come out on top.

Prediction: Haiti 1-2 Qatar

Haiti vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Haiti's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the Maroons' last five matches)

