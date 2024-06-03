Haiti vs Saint Lucia Prediction and Betting Tips | 6 June 2024 

Haiti and Saint Lucia lock horns at the Wildey Turf in Wildey, Barbados on Thursday in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides have been drawn alongside Curacao, Barbados and Aruba in Group C of the CONCACAF zone, with the top two sides progressing into the third round.

Ranked 90th in the world, Haiti are looking to reach the World Cup for just the second time in their history, having made their tournament debut way back in 1974.

The Red and Blues must improve their form to achieve that, however, as they are winless in their last seven games. It all began with consecutive defeats to Mexico and Honduras in the Gold Cup, which ended their run in the first round.

Trending

Sébastien Migné's side then drew three CONCACAF Nations League fixtures in a row - against Cuba, Jamaica and Suriname - before a loss to Jamaica. In the 2024 calendar year, Haiti have only played against French Guiana, and that match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Saint Lucia, though, are playing their first game of the year. They were last seen in action against Sint Maarten, losing 2-1 in a result that extended their winless run to three games.

Haiti vs Saint Lucia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four clashes between the sides in the past, with Haiti winning thrice over Saint Lucia and losing on one occasion.

Saint Lucia and Haiti last met in October 2018 for a clash in the CONCACAF Nations League, where the Red and Blues secured a 2-1 win.

Saint Lucia are winless in their last three games, while Haiti are winless in their last seven.

Haiti are ranked 90th in the world, while Saint Lucia are in 165th position according to the FIFA Rankings.

Haiti vs Saint Lucia Prediction

Haiti are the stronger side on paper, although their form lately has certainly not been the best. The Red and Blues are winless in their last seven games but Saint Lucia are not the most formidable opposition out there.

This could be close once again, but we expect Haiti to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Haiti 2-1 Saint Lucia

Haiti vs Saint Lucia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Haiti to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes