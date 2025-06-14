Haiti vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2025

Haiti will take on Saudi Arabia at Snapdragon Stadium in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday. Les Grenadiers were eliminated from the group stage of the 2023 edition. The Arabian Falcons have been invited to the competition as the guest team and will make their debut in the Gold Cup.

Les Grenadiers were last in action in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers earlier this month. They registered a comfortable 5-0 win over Aruba last week and saw their winning streak across all competitions end after 10 games on Tuesday, as they fell to a 5-1 home loss to Curacao.

The Green also played two World Cup qualifiers earlier this month. They registered a 2-0 away win over Bahrain last week and suffered a 2-1 home loss to Australia on Tuesday. Abdulrahman Alobud was on the scoresheet in both games.

Haiti vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Arabian Falcons have won three of their five games across all competitions in 2025 while keeping four clean sheets.

Les Grenadiers have scored at least three goals in nine of their last 10 games in all competitions.

The Red and Blue have been eliminated from the group stage of the last two editions of the Gold Cup, winning just one of their three group-stage games in both editions.

Notably, Les Grenadiers have seen conclusive results in their last 11 games in all competitions, recording six wins.

The Green have registered three wins in their last 10 games in all competitions, with one of them being registered in a friendly.

Haiti vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Les Grenadiers saw their winning streak end after 10 games earlier this week and will look to bounce back here. They conceded six goals while scoring four times in the group stage in the 2023 edition and will look to improve upon that record.

The Arabian Falcons suffered their first loss of the year on Tuesday and will look to bounce back in this match. They have seen under 2.5 goals scored in eight of their last 10 games.

While there is not much to separate the two teams, considering the Green's slight advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Haiti 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Haiti vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

