Hajduk Split vs Dinamo Tirana Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

Hajduk Split continue their push for UEFA Europa Conference League qualification on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the third qualifying round. The Croatian side, last seen at a major tournament in 2010, beat Azeri side Zira in the last round to get here.

Ad

Following a dour 1-1 draw in the first leg, Split netted an extra-time winner in the return to seal the game 2-1 and the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

The Masters from the Sea have a poor history at this stage of the qualifiers. Out of their previous four appearances in the third round, Split have managed to progress into the playoffs just once, in the 2022-23 season, after they beat Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Ad

Trending

Dinamo Tirana are back in contention for European football after a long gap of 15 years. The Albanian side received a bye in the first round before overcoming Atletic Club d'Escaldes 3-2 on aggregate in the next.

The first leg saw them fight back from a first-half deficit to win 2-1, courtesy of goals from Baton Zabergja and Eridon Qardaku, before seeing off a feisty second leg. Both teams were down to 10 men, but the game ended all square at 1-1, as Zabergja's first-half goal for Dinamo was canceled out by Domi Berlanga soon after the restart.

Ad

Hajduk Split vs Dinamo Tirana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Hajduk Split and Dinamo Tirana clash for the first time.

The Masters from the Sea have won four of the last seven European games on home turf, losing only twice.

Split are unbeaten in three official games so far this season, drawing once and winning twice.

The Croatian side have progressed from the third qualifying round of the Conference League just once from their last four attempts.

Ad

Hajduk Split vs Dinamo Tirana Prediction

The Croatian side have more experience in the qualifiers than Tirana, who are playing after a gap of 15 years. Nonetheless, the Albanians showed what they are capable of in the last round, and will be determined to make life difficult for their opponents.

Split can expect a tough game here, but should be able to see off Tirana narrowly.

Ad

Prediction: Hajduk Split 2-1 Dinamo Tirana

Hajduk Split vs Dinamo Tirana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hajduk Split to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More