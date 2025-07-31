Hajduk Split vs Zira Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

A place in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round will be on the line on Wednesday when Hajduk Split and Zira lock horns at the Poljud Stadium. Both sides played out a 1-1 draw in last week’s reverse leg in Azerbaijan and must now show their mettle as they continue their hunt for European qualification.

Ad

Hajduk Split needed a 68th-minute strike from Austrian midfielder Anthony Kalik to salvage a 1-1 draw against Zira in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round tie last Thursday.

This followed an impressive pre-season campaign, where Gonzalo Garcia’s men picked up four wins from their first four warm-up matches before losing 2-1 against LASK in their final friendly on July 18.

Hajduk Split will now look to get the job done on Thursday and keep their morale high ahead of their 2025-26 Croatian HNL curtain-raiser against Istra on August 3.

Ad

Trending

With last week’s first-leg result, Zira have now gone eight straight competitive games without defeat, picking up six wins and two draws since losing 1-0 against Qarabag in the Azerbaijan Premier League on April 6.

Rashad Sadygov’s side were involved in just one pre-season fixture, which came on June 30, when they fell to a 4-0 hammering at the hands of fellow league side Qarabag.

Zira secured Conference League qualifying berth after a solid 2024-25 league campaign as they clinched second place in the table with 74 points, 16 more than third-placed Araz, from 36 matches.

Ad

Hajduk Split vs Zira Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second encounter between Hajduk Split and Zira, with both sides settling for a 1-1 draw when they first met in last week’s first leg.

Zira are uneaten in 12 of their last 13 competitive matches, claiming nine wins and three draws since April’s 1-0 loss against Qarabag.

Hajduk Split have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions while picking up six wins and two draws since May 11.

Zira have won each of their most recent four competitive away matches and are unbeaten in seven of their last eight on the road, claiming six wins and one draw since mid February.

Ad

Hajduk Split vs Zira Prediction

Given the stakes of Thursday’s tie, we expect Hajduk Split and Zira to take the game to each other at the Poljud Stadium as they look to reach the third qualifying round.

While Zira have been tough to crack on the road, Garcia’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad on paper, and we are tipping them to get the job done in front of their home crowd.

Ad

Prediction: Hajduk Split 2-0 Zira

Hajduk Split vs Zira Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hajduk Split to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Hajduk Split’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More