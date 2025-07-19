Halmstad vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025 

Halmstad will trade tackles with Hacken in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 16 clash on Sunday (July 20th). The game will be played at Orjans Vall and is coming just a week after both sides squared off at Hacken's home.
Hacken claimed a 4-1 home win. They were three goals up at the break thanks to goals from Adrian Svanback, Sanders Ngabo and Amor Layouni. Isak Brusberg made it four three minutes into the second half while Malte Persson scored a consolation strike in injury time.
Hacken followed this up by playing out a 2-2 draw at home to Spartak Trnava in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League qualification tie. They went into halftime with a 1-0 lead following Simon Gustafson's 13th-minute penalty. Roman Prochazka equalized 20 minutes into the second half while Giorgi Moistrsapishvilli pulled the visitors 2-1 up with eight minutes left on the clock. John Dembe scored a crucial equalizer deep into injury time to help the Wasps advance to face Anderlecht in the next round of the qualifiers.
They will shift their focus back to the domestic scene and are eighth in the standings, having garnered 21 points from 15 games. Halmstad are 11th with 16 points to their name.
Halmstad vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Hacken have 17 wins from the last 31 head-to-head games. Halmstad were victorious 10 times while four games ended in draws.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Four of Hacken's last six games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The last five head-to-head games hosted by Hacken have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Six of Hacken's last seven away games have produced less than three goals.
- The home side on the day have won seven of the last eight head-to-head games.
Halmstad vs Hacken Prediction
Halmstad sit just three points above the dropzone but will relish this game being played in front of their fans. They have won each of their last two games at home, keeping a clean sheet in both wins.
Hacken, for their part, will be buoyed by their last-gasp goal to keep ther Europa League hopes alive. Things have not been so great in the league though. They are 11 points off the European places but are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions (three wins).
The visitors should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Halmstad 1-2 Hacken
Halmstad vs Hacken Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Hacken to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals