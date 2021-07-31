Hamburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Hamburg will host Dynamo Dresden at the Volksparkstadion in their second game of the 2. Bundesliga campaign on Sunday.

Tim Walter’s side got off to a winning start against Schalke in the opening game of the season last Friday. Hamburg had to come from behind to beat Schalke after the Royal Blues took an lead early in the game.

Dresden too got off to a winning start against FC Ingolstadt on Saturday and their 3-0 victory was a commanding one as they created several chances in the game.

The clash against Hamburg will be a different tactical game as the hosts keep the ball well and are expected to see more of it.

Hamburg vs Dynamo Dresden Head-to-head

Hamburg have the better head-to-head record between the two teams heading into this fixture, having won this fixture eight times. Dresden have won just twice, while six games have ended as draws.

„Zu mutig gibt es nicht“ - Der Vorbericht zum ersten Auswärtsspiel der Saison 2021/22 in der 2. Bundesliga beim @HSV. 👉 https://t.co/RXeeJPCNX1 #HSVSGD #sgd1953 pic.twitter.com/Y8y2bFK5UD — SG Dynamo Dresden (@DynamoDresden) July 30, 2021

The two sides last faced off in the DFB Pokal in September last year, and Dresden ended a run of 11 games without a win against Hamburg with a commanding 4-1 victory.

Hamburg form guide (2.Bundesliga): W

Dynamo Dresden form guide (2.Bundesliga): W

Hamburg vs Dynamo DresdenTeam News

Hamburg

Stephan Ambrosius remains a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury. Robin Meissner, David Bates, Jeremy Duzdiak, Tom Mickel are all out due to injuries. The duo of Anssi Suhonen and Josha Vagnoman are back in training, but it remains to be seen if they will be passed fit to make the matchday squad on Sunday.

Sonny Kittel got some minutes off the bench against Schalke and is in line to start against Dresden.

Injured: Robin Meissner, David Bates, Jeremy Duzdiak, Tom Mickel, Stephan Ambrosius

Doubtful: Anssi Suhonen, Josha Vagnoman

Dynamo Dresden

Sebastian Mai, Justin Lowe, Kevin Ehlers are expected to miss out against Hamburg on Sunday. Manager Alexander Schmidt has no new injury concerns to deal with.

Robin Becker returned to training a week ago, but the full-back is lacking match fitness and may not start.

Injured: Sebastian Mai, Justin Lowe, Kevin Ehlers

Doubtful: Robin Becker

Hamburg vs Dynamo Dresden Predicted Lineups

Hamburg Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Daniel Fernandes, Tim Leibold, Sebastian Schonlau, Jonas David, Jan Gyamerah, Jonas Meffert, David Kinsombi, Amadou Onana, Ludovit Reis, Sonny Kittel, Robert Glatzel

Dynamo Dresden Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Kevin Broll, Chris Lowe, Tim Knipping, Michael Sollbauer, Morris Schroter, Yannick Stark, Luca Herrmann, Julius Kade, Brandon Borrello, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Christoph Daferner

Hamburg vs Dynamo Dresden Prediction

Expect a closely-fought encounter between the two teams who have started the season brightly. We believe Hamburg will edge it with their home support at Volksparkstadion.

Score prediction: Hamburg 2-1 Dynamo Dresden

Edited by Shardul Sant