Hamburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Hamburg will host Dynamo Dresden at the Volksparkstadion in their second game of the 2. Bundesliga campaign on Sunday.
Tim Walter’s side got off to a winning start against Schalke in the opening game of the season last Friday. Hamburg had to come from behind to beat Schalke after the Royal Blues took an lead early in the game.
Dresden too got off to a winning start against FC Ingolstadt on Saturday and their 3-0 victory was a commanding one as they created several chances in the game.
The clash against Hamburg will be a different tactical game as the hosts keep the ball well and are expected to see more of it.
Hamburg vs Dynamo Dresden Head-to-head
Hamburg have the better head-to-head record between the two teams heading into this fixture, having won this fixture eight times. Dresden have won just twice, while six games have ended as draws.
The two sides last faced off in the DFB Pokal in September last year, and Dresden ended a run of 11 games without a win against Hamburg with a commanding 4-1 victory.
Hamburg form guide (2.Bundesliga): W
Dynamo Dresden form guide (2.Bundesliga): W
Hamburg vs Dynamo DresdenTeam News
Hamburg
Stephan Ambrosius remains a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury. Robin Meissner, David Bates, Jeremy Duzdiak, Tom Mickel are all out due to injuries. The duo of Anssi Suhonen and Josha Vagnoman are back in training, but it remains to be seen if they will be passed fit to make the matchday squad on Sunday.
Sonny Kittel got some minutes off the bench against Schalke and is in line to start against Dresden.
Injured: Robin Meissner, David Bates, Jeremy Duzdiak, Tom Mickel, Stephan Ambrosius
Doubtful: Anssi Suhonen, Josha Vagnoman
Dynamo Dresden
Sebastian Mai, Justin Lowe, Kevin Ehlers are expected to miss out against Hamburg on Sunday. Manager Alexander Schmidt has no new injury concerns to deal with.
Robin Becker returned to training a week ago, but the full-back is lacking match fitness and may not start.
Injured: Sebastian Mai, Justin Lowe, Kevin Ehlers
Doubtful: Robin Becker
Hamburg vs Dynamo Dresden Predicted Lineups
Hamburg Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Daniel Fernandes, Tim Leibold, Sebastian Schonlau, Jonas David, Jan Gyamerah, Jonas Meffert, David Kinsombi, Amadou Onana, Ludovit Reis, Sonny Kittel, Robert Glatzel
Dynamo Dresden Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Kevin Broll, Chris Lowe, Tim Knipping, Michael Sollbauer, Morris Schroter, Yannick Stark, Luca Herrmann, Julius Kade, Brandon Borrello, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Christoph Daferner
Hamburg vs Dynamo Dresden Prediction
Expect a closely-fought encounter between the two teams who have started the season brightly. We believe Hamburg will edge it with their home support at Volksparkstadion.
Score prediction: Hamburg 2-1 Dynamo Dresden
