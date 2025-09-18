Hamburg vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Hamburg will host Heidenheim at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured a perhaps expectedly difficult return to the German top-flight and now sit 17th in the table as they continue to search for their first win and goal in this Bundesliga campaign.
They traded tackles with champions Bayern Munich upon returning from the international break last weekend. They suffered a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the Bavarians, conceding the first four of those goals in the opening half-hour.
Heidenheim have endured an even poorer start to their league campaign after their 5-0 thrashing of Bahlingen in the domestic cup last month. They were beaten 2-0 by Borussia Dortmund last time out, with a red card to Budu Zivzivadze 21 minutes into the contest making an already difficult task nearly impossible.
The visitors, who sit rock-bottom in the division, are one point behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them should they secure maximum points in Hamburg on Saturday.
Hamburg vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 10 meetings between the two. HSV have won four of those games while Heidenheim have won one fewer with their other three contests ending level.
- The two teams last faced off in a 2. Bundesliga clash back in February 2023 which ended 3-3 as Hamburg registered a fifth consecutive unbeaten outing in the fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.
- Both sides have conceded seven goals in the German top-flight this term. Only Union Berlin and Freiburg (8) have shipped more.
- HSV are one of just two teams in the Bundesliga this season yet to score any goals.
Hamburg vs Heidenheim Prediction
Die Rothosen are on a run of back-to-back defeats in competitive action after going undefeated in their previous two. They have, however, been the better side in this fixture in recent years and will be looking to capitalize on that record this Saturday.
Heidenheim have lost their last four regular season Bundesliga games by an aggregate scoreline of 11-2. They could see their early-season struggles continue this weekend.
Prediction: Hamburg 1-0 Heidenheim
Hamburg vs Heidenheim Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Hamburg
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)