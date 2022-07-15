HamKam vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Looking to end their run of two consecutive away defeats, Bodo/Glimt visit the Briskeby Stadion to face HamKam on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the Glimt, having failed to win any of their last eight meetings since 2008.

HamKam failed to return to winning ways last weekend as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw away to Haugesund.

This followed a goalless draw with Molde FK on July 3 which saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

With 17 points from 13 games, HamKam are currently 10th in the Eliteserien standings but could rise into the top half of the table with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, despite a 3-1 defeat against Klaksvíkar on Wednesday, Bodo/Glimt progressed to the next round of the Champions League qualifiers thanks to their 3-0 victory over the Faroe Islands side in the reverse leg.

They have now returned to Eliteserien action, where they have won three of their last four games, with a 3-2 loss to Odd on June 2 being the exception.

With 22 points from 13 games, Bodo/Glimt are fourth in the league standings, three points off Vikings in the Conference League qualification spot.

HamKam vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head

With three wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Bodo/Glimt boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. HamKam are yet to taste victory against the visitors, while the spoils have been shared on five different occasions.

HamKam Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

HamKam vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

HamKam

HamKam will be without the services of Julian Dunn, who is currently recuperating from a knee injury.

Injured: Julian Dunn

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt’s injury list is heftier by comparison as the likes of Brede Moe, Amahl Pellegrino, Sondre Brunstad Fet and Morten Konradsen are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Brede Moe, Amahl Pellegrino, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen

Suspended: None

HamKam vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

HamKam Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Hagen; Hernández-Foster, Halvor Opsahl, Amin Nouri, Kristian Onsrud; Vetle Skjaervik, Fredrik Sjølstad, Vegard Kongsro; Kristian Eriksen, Alexander Kirkevold, Jonas Enkerud

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Japhet Sery Larsen, Marius Høibråten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Runar Espejord, Ola Solbakken

HamKam vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

HamKam head into the weekend in fine form and will be backing themselves to end their winless run against the visitors. However, Bodo/Glimt boast a superior and more experienced squad and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: HamKam 1-1 Bodo/Glimt

