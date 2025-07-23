Hammarby vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:28 GMT
Royal Antwerp v Royal Charleroi SC, Jupiler Pro League European Competition Play-off Final - Source: Getty
Charleroi take on Hammarby in the Conference League qualifiers

Hammarby will invite Charleroi to the 3Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts will play in the Conference League qualifiers for the third time, while Les Zèbres are back in European qualifiers after five years.

Bajen have seen conclusive results in their last seven games across all competitions, recording five wins. After a 3-2 loss to GAIS earlier this month, they bounced back with a 3-2 win over Brommapojkarna in the Allsvenskan last week.

The visitors will play in Europe for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign. They were eliminated from the qualifying playoffs of the UEFA Europa League that season.

Hammarby vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams will meet for the first time.
  • This will be the first competitive meeting against a Belgian side for the hosts and the first one against a Swedish team for Les Zèbres.
  • The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games.
  • The visitors will play for the first time this season and had concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a six-game unbeaten run, recording five wins.
  • Bajen are unbeaten in their four home games in the Conference League qualifiers, recording three wins. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in these games.
  • The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last seven appearances in European competitions, suffering four losses.
  • Les Zèbres have conceded one goal apiece in four of their last six competitive games. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in four games in that period as well.
  • Bajen have won their last two home games while keeping clean sheets.
Hammarby vs Charleroi Prediction

Bajen have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games and will look to continue that form here. They have scored at least three goals in three of their four home games in the Conference League qualifiers.

Les Zèbres concluded their preseason with two wins and two losses in their last four friendlies. They have scored 14 goals in their last six competitive games and will look to continue that form here.

There is not much to separate the two teams, and they will likely play out a draw.

Prediction: Hammarby 2-2 Charleroi

Hammarby vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

