Hammarby vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Hammarby will invite Charleroi to the 3Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts will play in the Conference League qualifiers for the third time, while Les Zèbres are back in European qualifiers after five years.

Ad

Bajen have seen conclusive results in their last seven games across all competitions, recording five wins. After a 3-2 loss to GAIS earlier this month, they bounced back with a 3-2 win over Brommapojkarna in the Allsvenskan last week.

The visitors will play in Europe for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign. They were eliminated from the qualifying playoffs of the UEFA Europa League that season.

Hammarby vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

This will be the first competitive meeting against a Belgian side for the hosts and the first one against a Swedish team for Les Zèbres.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games.

The visitors will play for the first time this season and had concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a six-game unbeaten run, recording five wins.

Bajen are unbeaten in their four home games in the Conference League qualifiers, recording three wins. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in these games.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last seven appearances in European competitions, suffering four losses.

Les Zèbres have conceded one goal apiece in four of their last six competitive games. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in four games in that period as well.

Bajen have won their last two home games while keeping clean sheets.

Ad

Trending

Hammarby vs Charleroi Prediction

Bajen have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games and will look to continue that form here. They have scored at least three goals in three of their four home games in the Conference League qualifiers.

Les Zèbres concluded their preseason with two wins and two losses in their last four friendlies. They have scored 14 goals in their last six competitive games and will look to continue that form here.

Ad

There is not much to separate the two teams, and they will likely play out a draw.

Prediction: Hammarby 2-2 Charleroi

Hammarby vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More