Hammarby vs FC Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

Hammarby and FC Twente go head-to-head at the Tele2 Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

Following their 1-0 loss in the first leg, the hosts returned to winning ways on Sunday, edging out a dogged Norrkoping side 2-1 in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Cifuentes’ men were on a run of consecutive defeats, including a 1-0 loss to Brommapojkarna in the Allsvenskan, where they're sixth in the standings. With the win against Norrkoping, Hammarby have won four straight home games.

Meanwhile, Dutch midfielder Sem Steijn grabbed the headlines for Twente as he scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Hammarby in last week’s first leg.

Before that, the Eredivisie outfit enjoyed a solid pre-season, thrashing Odense 7-1 on July 15, one week before aa 2-2 draw against Schalke. Joseph Oosting’s men are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions since a 1-0 loss to Utrecht on April 16.

Hammarby vs FC Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, following their first in the first leg.

Oosting’s side are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions, winning nine, since April.

Hammarby are on a run of four home wins since their 2-0 defeat to Varnamo on May 29.

Twente have won all but one of their last four competitive away games, with a 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam on June 8 being the exception.

Hammarby vs FC Twente Prediction

Despite their first-leg defeat, Hammarby will back themselves to turn the tie around at home. However, Twente boasts the firepower needed to get the job done and should claim another narrow win.

Prediction: Hammarby 1-2 Twente

Hammarby vs FC Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Twente

Tip 2: First to score - Twente (Oosting’s men have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Hammarby’s last four home games.)