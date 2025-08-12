Hammarby vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Hammarby and Rosenborg will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualification tie on Thursday (August 14th). The game will be played at 3Arena.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Norrkoping in the Swedish Allsvenskan over the weekend. Nahir Besara broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half while Ibrahima Fofana doubled their lead in the 64th minute.

Rosenborg, meanwhile, were not in action over the weekend and had their focus on this game. The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a goalless stalemate in Norway last week.

Ad

Trending

The winner of this tie will face Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05 in the playoffs for a spot in the main stage of the Conference League. The losers will be eliminated from the continent.

Hammarby vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Hammarby are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions (three wins).

Four of Hammarby's last five competitive games have produced fewer than three goals.

Four of Rosenborg's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Hammarby's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Ad

Hammarby vs Rosenborg Prediction

Hammarby have a slight advantage in the tie, having left Norway with a draw in the first leg. They will be aiming to complete the job in front of their fans. They have not lost a game in front of their fans since May, having won five on the bounce before their draw with Charleroi in their last Conference League home game.

Rosenborg, for their part, have won just one of their last five away games across competitions, losing three games in this sequence. They conceded at least two goals in four games in this run, and this defensive porosity could count against them here.

Ad

Both sides are Scandinavian neighbors and will each fancy their chances of success. The tie is firmly in the balance, and both sides will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round. Although one side could nick a win, we back the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Hammarby 1-1 Rosenborg

Hammarby vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3- Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More