Hammarby vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Hammarby and Rosenborg will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualification tie on Thursday (August 14th). The game will be played at 3Arena.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Norrkoping in the Swedish Allsvenskan over the weekend. Nahir Besara broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half while Ibrahima Fofana doubled their lead in the 64th minute.
Rosenborg, meanwhile, were not in action over the weekend and had their focus on this game. The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a goalless stalemate in Norway last week.
The winner of this tie will face Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05 in the playoffs for a spot in the main stage of the Conference League. The losers will be eliminated from the continent.
Hammarby vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Hammarby are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions (three wins).
- Four of Hammarby's last five competitive games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Four of Rosenborg's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Four of Hammarby's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
Hammarby vs Rosenborg Prediction
Hammarby have a slight advantage in the tie, having left Norway with a draw in the first leg. They will be aiming to complete the job in front of their fans. They have not lost a game in front of their fans since May, having won five on the bounce before their draw with Charleroi in their last Conference League home game.
Rosenborg, for their part, have won just one of their last five away games across competitions, losing three games in this sequence. They conceded at least two goals in four games in this run, and this defensive porosity could count against them here.
Both sides are Scandinavian neighbors and will each fancy their chances of success. The tie is firmly in the balance, and both sides will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round. Although one side could nick a win, we back the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Hammarby 1-1 Rosenborg
Hammarby vs Rosenborg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3- Over 1.5 goals