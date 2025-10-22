Hamrun Sparta vs Lausanne Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Hamrun Sparta and Lausanne will square off in a UEFA Conference League fixture on Thursday (October 23rd). The game will be played at Ta'Qali National Stadium.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to Sliema in the Maltese Premier League over the weekend. Fernandinho gave the hosts the lead in the 19th minute, while their visitors were reduced to 10 men when Semir Smajlagic was sent off on the half-hour mark. Vito Plut made it 2-0 late on.

Lausanne, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Luzern. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Nicky Beloko putting the visitors ahead eight minutes into the second half while Pius Dorn doubled their lead in the 74th minute. Kevin Spadanuda and Andrejs Ciganiks scored late on to share the spoils.

Les bleu et blanc will turn their focus to the continent, having kick-started their Conference League campaign with a 3-0 home win over Breidablik. Hamrun fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Jagiellonia.

Hamrun Sparta vs Lausanne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Lausanne's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Hamrun's last seven competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Lausanne are unbeaten in their last six games (three wins).

Ten of Hamrun's last 11 games, including each of the last eight, have produced fewer than three goals.

This will be the first competitive meeting between teams from Malta and Switzerland.

Lausanne have kept just three clean sheets in their 10 competitive away games this term.

Hamrun Sparta vs Lausanne Prediction

Hamrun became the first Maltese side to make their debut in the main stage of a UEFA club competition. They held their own for the most part, albeit in defeat to Jagiellonia.

Lausanne kick-started their campaign with a comfortable win in what was their first main stage game in Europe in almost 15 years. They enter this game as favorites and will hope to consolidate their matchday-one victory.

We are backing the visitors to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Hamrun Sparta 0-2 Lausanne

Hamrun Sparta vs Lausanne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lausanne to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

