Hamrun Spartans vs Alashkert prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Hamrun Spartans will square off against Alashkert at the Centenary Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first-round qualifying on Thursday.

The first leg fixture at the Yerevan City Stadium in Armenia last week ended in a 1-0 win for the then-hosts, with Artak Yedigaryan scoring the only goal of the game in the 24th minute. Alshkert did not relinquish that one-goal lead and will be hoping to retain their advantage here.

Both sides head into this crucial second-leg tie with a week's rest as the Maltese Premier League and Armenian Premier League are yet to kick-off for the 2022-23 campaign.

Hamrun Spartans vs Alashkert Head-to-Head

The first leg fixture was the first meeting between the two sides across all competitions. It was a closely contested affair but the home advantage did the trick for Alashkert.

Hamrun Spartans form guide (all competitions): L

Alashkert form guide (all competitions): W

Hamrun Spartans vs Alashkert Team News

Hamrun Spartans

The hosts played their first European game in 30 years last week and were a bit edgy. They have no reported absentees for this game and head coach Branko Nisevic is expected to field a similar squad (consisting of six new foreign signings) to the one he used in the first leg.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Alashkert

Vahagn Ayvazyan and Wangu Gome have been left out of the squad on account of injuries. Most of the players who took part in the group stage last season are still with the club and their experience from last season will come in handy here.

Injury: Vahagn Ayvazyan, Wangu Gome.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hamrun Spartans vs Alashkert Predicted XIs

Hamrun Spartans (4-4-2): Henry Bonello (GK); Steve Borg, Karl Micallef, Vinicius, Ryan Camenzuli; Ognjen Bjelicic, Matthew Guillaumier, Emerson, Bruno Ederson Domingos; Juan Corbalan, Dodo

Alashkert (3-5-2): Ognjen Cancarevic (GK); Taron Voskanyan, Didier Kadio, Tiago Cameta; James, Artak Grigoryan, Sargis Shahinyan, Artak Yedigaryan, David Khurtsidze; Fabio Burbano, Aleksandr Karapetyan

Hamrun Spartans vs Alashkert Prediction

Hamrun Spartans have a one-goal deficit to overturn here and have the opportunity to do so at home. Alashkert bagged an early goal in the first leg but the same cannot be said for this away game as the Maltese side will try their best to avoid conceding here.

There's not much to separate the two sides in the game and a draw could ensue here.

Prediction: Hamrun Spartans 1-1 Alashkert

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far